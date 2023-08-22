The Kimberling City Police Department has launched their ‘Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
The Kimberling City Police Department will be participating in the enforcement period of the campaign, which runs now through Monday, Sept. 4.
According to a press release from the Kimberling City Police Department, during the Labor Day holiday and the end of summertime the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working alongside the law enforcement community in Kimberling City to decrease impaired driving.
“In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk drivers off the roads,” states the release. “No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the summer this year, make sure you plan it safely.”
According to NHTSA, during the 2021 Labor Day holiday period there were 531 crash fatalities nationwide. Of these 531 traffic crash fatalities, 216 involved a drunk driver, and 27% involved drivers who were driving with a blood alcohol concentration almost twice the legal limit. Additionally, 488% of drivers between the ages of 18 and 34, who were killed in crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday, were drunk.
“This is why the Kimberling City Police Department is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal; it’s a matter of life and death,” states the release. “As you head out to festivities during the end of summer and Labor Day weekend, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine said the department’s main concern is the safety of residents and visitors to the area.
“We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” Lemoine said. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Kimberling City Police Department and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. The department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
· Designate a Sober Driver
· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive.
· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Kimberling City Police Department.
· Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
“Remember: A phone call to a friend or a few dollars spent on a ride home is a lot cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000. Something else to consider: Don’t ever be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride,” states the release. “Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe. What’s more embarrassing than asking for a sober ride home? Spending the night in Stone County Jail. Having your car impounded. Losing your job or your security clearance. Take your pick.”
Lemoine said with so many options available to ensure no one should mix drinking and driving, and no one is immune to the effects of drinking.
“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,”Lemoine said.
Having a plan for the end of the night is essential, according to the release.
“If you find yourself drunk and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get into a vehicle with a drunk driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive after drinking, take away their keys and help them get home safely. Most importantly: Always have a plan before you head out for the evening. If you wait until after you’ve been drinking to figure out how to get from one place to the next, you will already be too impaired to make the right choice.”
For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving
For more information on the campaign contact the City of Kimberling City Police Department at 417-739-2131.
