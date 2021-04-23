Thanks to a twice-a-year tradition, the Tri-Lakes community will have a chance to get everything they may want and need, at a price they can afford.
Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church, located at 951 Swan Valley Dr. in Forsyth, with the help of the Parish Council of Catholic Women, is hosting their annual Spring Rummage Sale.
The sale will take place Thursday, April 29 from 7 a.m. till 4 p.m.; Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.; and Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. till noon.
“We open up at 7 a.m. on the first day because people have told us that they need to get to work, they can’t make it the first day, so we open up a hour early. On the second day, on Friday, usually at noon we go half off on almost everything,” said President of the PCCW Kathy Strader.
“On the third day, Saturday, which is like 8 a.m. till noon, that’s our bag day. So, whatever people can get into their bag, it’s five dollars a bag and you can stuff a lot of things in there. And everything else that doesn’t fit in there is half off or lower, we just negotiate.”
This sale is held twice a year, spring and fall, and is full of artwork, antique items, clothes, furniture, kitchen supplies and more. There will also be a bake sale at this event.
“So it’s been kind of a year around thing, with us collecting things and then twice a year it always explodes here in the hall,” said Strader.
According to PCCW Member Barbara Peterson, the items in the Rummage Sale are collected year around and come from the surrounding community.
“I think the thing to note is that we have an awful lot of items, unique items. We have some collectibles, artwork, to antique items and music. Just a whole variety because the community actually contributes throughout the year for the sale,” said Peterson.
“We have a group of fellas who run around Branson and the outlining areas. People will call them and they’ll run by and pick up the items and store it for our sale. We usually end up with quite a nice collection of unique items and they usually end up being really great prices.”
The proceeds from the sale also helps give back to the community through local charity organizations.
“With whatever is left, it’s been different places, this last one and this one here, we pack up on Sunday after mass and then Convoy of Hope is coming on Monday and they take everything that’s left. Then they do their thing with everything that’s left,” said Strader. “So everything is used, nothing that we can sell or somebody can use is ever thrown away. We try to get things to people that need them.”
According to Peterson, it’s really the concept of community contribution that really makes this event special.
“I just think over the years it’s been really great to see how our community has contributed; people from Branson call us to come and we have people who donate every year. They just give us a call...and (we go) pick up the items they have,” said Peterson.
“So it kind of works out for everyone. We’re not limited to just our parishioners donating items, the whole community chips in. I think that’s what’s been so great about it over the years.”
Visit ourladyoftheozarks.com.
