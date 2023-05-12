The Hollister Schools Foundation recently presented the Hollister School District Assistant Superintendent of Operations Sean Woods with a check for $750 to help pay down student meal debt.
The money originated from a donation made to the foundation for the use of paying student meal debt by the Branson Masonic Lodge #587.
“We are deeply grateful for the generosity and kindness shown through this donation,” Woods said. “This is just one of the many examples of how our community comes together to support our students in need, and this donation will go a long way in helping to alleviate the burden of student meal debt.”
The Hollister Schools Foundation, originally established in 2009, is committed to breaking down the barriers to learning for students through partnerships and programs that serve the needs of the whole child. To learn more about the Hollister Schools Foundation and how to get involved, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.