Branson officials are remembering Albert “Al” Moon, a former alderman who passed away Aug. 20, 2022 at the age of 96.
Moon served twice on the Branson Board of Aldermen; first term was from 1991 to 1993, and then again from 1996 to 2001, serving the city’s Ward 1.
“Moon’s passing is quite sad,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “I was blessed to have been Al and Donna Moon’s neighbor for 15 years. He was a problem solver and worked tirelessly to make Branson the best it could be. I learned so much from Al and respected him immensely.”
In addition to serving the city as an alderman, Moon also served the community as Chairman of the Board for the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, served on the Missouri Economic Development Council, and the Southern Economic Development Council.
Moon was a Navy veteran who served in the Pacific theater during World War II. He returned to St. Louis after the war, and married his wife Donna in 1967. They wanted to buy a resort, and in 1973 they purchased Cedars Resort.
The couple ran the resort until 1981 when Larry joined Ozark Mountain Bank working in business and economic development for the region.
In his free time, Moon and his wife would fish Lake Taneycomo and enjoyed jazz and swing music and dancing.
A memorial service was held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The family asked for memorial donations to be made to Dignity Now, a foundation which helps the developmentally disabled in Taney County. More information on the organization can be found at dignitynowinc.com.
