Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Tiffany Yarnell received a Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2022 Women’s Justice Awards.
According to a press release from Yarnell, the award recognizes women across Missouri who have demonstrated leadership, integrity, service, sacrifice and accomplishment in improving the quality of justice, and exemplifying the highest ideals of the legal profession. Honorees encompass various segments of the legal community, including the bar, the bench, public office, business, academia, nonprofits and the state at large.
All recipients were recognized at a formal awards reception on Thursday, May 12th, at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, and were profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly.
Yarnell was nominated by a Missouri Southern District Court of Appeals Judge in February of this year. She received the award in the Public Service category. Women in this category work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary, or have made their mark in education.
At a reception held by the 46th Judicial Circuit Court at the Taney County Judicial Building on Friday, May 20, to recognize the award, Yarnell recalled how she learned she would be nominated.
“I got a phone call in February, actually, of this year. I (was) in court, and I’m finishing up a full docket and one of the clerks brings me a (note) with a phone message. (It) said Judge Mary Sheffield from the Southern District Court of Appeals called and she needed to call her back. So for some of you that don’t know, I mean, in the legal world, that’s kind of like being in school and they come over the intercom and they’re like, ‘You need principals.’ I called her and she said, ‘Hey, this is not a case related phone call. You’re not in trouble.’ She said, ‘I just wanted to let you know I’ve heard some really great things about you from some colleagues and attorneys and people who know you, both as a prosecutor and as a judge. We have these awards we give out every year and I’ve just heard some things that really make me think I want to nominate you from our area, from our district to get one of these awards.’”
Yarnell said she was humbled and honored by the fact people considered her job performance as fair.
“I appreciate that people think I’m doing a good job and I am fair and all those things,” Yarnell said. “I try to be courteous and respectful.”
Several people spoke at the reception including Presiding Circuit Judge Jeff Merrell, retired Circuit Judge Tony Williams, and Associate Circuit Court Judge Eric Eighmy.
“We’re all here because Judge Yarnell was awarded the 2022 a Women’s Justice Award for Public Service recently and we’re here to celebrate her and her accomplishments,” Merrell said at the reception. “For those of us who have the privilege of getting to work with her now, day in and day out, none of us are surprised she’s received this honor statewide. We get to see it all the time. Whether it be those of us who’ve worked in the judiciary, those of us who are clerks in the office, or maybe prosecutors who appear in front of her all the time. We know what a great job she does. And so it really isn’t a huge surprise to those of us.
“But as a friend, I’ve known Tiffany since 2007. There’s another side to this and that is we are overjoyed to see her receive this honor. We know what a wonderful person she is, not just judge, and I have to say as her friend that I’m extremely proud of her.”
“I met Judge Yarnell, I guess about the same time as when Judge Merrell did,” Williams said. “Her and I worked together for several years. Her on one side of the bench and me hiding on the other. When she came onto the bench, I was very very pleased. She took my place, whenever I got out the associate judge position. Often I’ve communicated with people about the courthouse and am often asked, ‘how are things going now that I have retired?’ And I say, ‘Well, Tiffany’s there so things are going great.’ I can’t say enough good things about Tiffany. I really thought that I would win this award first. It’s too late now. Never happened. I don’t know what to say other than I’m so proud. And you do a great job. But nothing but the best for you.”
“When Judge Yarnell replaced Judge Williams as my co-worker, my life got a lot better,” Eighmy joked about Williams. “We have just been doing great ever since. I absolutely adore Tiffany. She was a prosecutor with us for nine years or 10 years here in Taney County courts taking on seriously complex criminal cases. jury trials, etc. She was very, very competent in front of me. And I’m very attached to her, her husband and her two little ones. They’re in the courthouse all the time. They draw me little pictures and I proudly display them on my door. I couldn’t ask for a better co-worker and office person. I am so ecstatic that she received this award and it is well deserved.”
Yarnell said even with a 17-year legal career in public service, she was honored to have been nominated, and humbled to be chosen for the award.
She stated in her release, “I have never expected accolades for serving my community the past 17 years as a prosecutor and a judge, but it is really special and very much appreciated to be recognized for the passion, hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that this career choice demands.”
Yarnell is running for re-election in the August Primary Election against attorney and former Rockaway Beach Municipal Judge Anna Morrissey. There are no Democrat candidates on the ballot, so whoever wins the primary, will win the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.