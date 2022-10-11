The Hollister R-V School District presented Titanic Museum Attraction with its Community Spotlight Award for October at the recent board of education meeting.
Presenting the award on behalf of the school district were Superintendent Brian Wilson, and Hollister Early Childhood Center and Hollister Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh.
“The staff at the Titanic truly love our schools, love our students, and love our teachers and staff,” Wilson said. “We are so grateful to them for hosting our back-to-school event for our teachers and staff and for all they do to help us be better together.”
“The partnership with the Titanic is amazing,” Waugh shared. “When you talk about a company or a corporation, that’s not what we are talking about. We are talking about a true partner. This is an organization that is truly demonstrating care for our Tiger family.”
Titanic Museum Attraction hosted the Hollister School District’s Adopt-A-Teacher event the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, as a way to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year.
