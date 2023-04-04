Hello, readers and neighbors! If you’ve been reading the Branson Tri-Lakes News for the past seven and a half months or so, you might know me as Chris Carlson, the reporter. Recently, however, I was asked if I’d like to take over the history section of the newspaper. I agreed to do so and am excited about it. This isn’t a position change by any means; rather, an added responsibility. A new hat.
I love local history, and while I’m not an expert it is very important to me to help preserve it. While I understand progress is necessary, the past often gets thrown by the wayside in the process, and if I can in some way help with historical preservation, I am happy to do so.
My hope through this opportunity is to learn, share and preserve information. As we move forward, the format of the history section will change a little and hopefully it will be something you enjoy as much as I think I will. The first article I’ve chosen to share is timely as our local elections wrap up. Thank you for boarding the time machine with me!
Epps Elected Mayor; James and Mayden Win City Council Seats
From the White River Leader: Friday, April 10, 1953
Tom Epps was elected mayor of Branson in light of balloting Tuesday. He defeated Charles Boren 387 votes to 184.
Tom Keeler was re-elected to this third term as city marshal. Jesse Miser defeated two other candidates for police judge. Aldermanic contests were won by Arch Mayden and Vernon M. James.
In the mayoral contest Epps polled 182 votes from the first ward and 205 from the second. Boren received 71 first ward votes and 113 from ward two.
Keeler defeated Dewey Collins for city marshal 335 votes to 191.
Miser polled 238 out of 535 total votes to win his race for police judge. H.P. Hale received 186, and Ruben Meadows Sr. got 111 votes.
In the first ward race for alderman, Vernon M. James, incumbent councilman, was re-elected by a narrow margin. He tallied 111 votes against 90 for Ernie Michel. Chris Meadows received 46 votes in that race.
Second ward voters picked Arch Mayden over Elven Akers for councilman, 175 votes to 140.
New city officers and councilmen will be sworn into office next Monday night at a City Council meeting. Mayor Claude Binkley, completing his second term, will hand over the gavel to Epps, the incumbent councilman from ward two.
The City Council as a group will not be changed greatly. The only new member will be Arch Mayden. He has had a previous term on the council so a smooth transition in the administration seems likely. Terms of Councilmen Jack Justus and Frank Hudson will not expire until next year.
In stepping up to the city’s highest office, Epps carries a wealth of experience, both in activities of city government and in community service. As president of the Chamber of Commerce he has demonstrated outstanding organizational ability in setting up a full program for community benefit.
After his election, Epps commented, “I’m proud and happy over the outcome of the voting. The people’s confidence can be gained and held only through loyal and active service. I intend to fulfill their confidence in me, and as their mayor, will do my best in the interest of all people.”
L.N. Speight, W.O. Duston and Norman Edwards were re-named as school directors without opposition. Regular levies of 80 cents for operating and 10 cents for building were passed by wide margins. A boundary question concerning Rockaway Beach was left off the ballot at the request of the board of education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.