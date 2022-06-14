A Stone County insurance agent presented a grant to the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.
On May 24, Branson West State Farm Agent Maureen Darby presented a $10,000 grant to OACAC’s Stone County Neighborhood Center from State Farm, as part of their Outstanding Community Engagement Program. OACAC was selected by Darby as part of her recognition for being 1 of 100 agents nationwide who were specially selected for their outstanding community engagement.
The grant, according to Darby, will help the center open a 24-hour, seven day a week food pantry to help the residents of Stone County.
“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” Darby said. “For me, it’s not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor; we embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution, especially at a time when there are so many needs. This grant, along with some other local donations, make the purchase of the building for the People’s Pantry a reality. We will continue to work together to serve our community.”
OACAC staff member Deb Uhrig said the pantry project has been a community project which will help the people in need.
“This project has grown with the partnerships of many in our community,” Uhrig said. “This 24/7 People’s Pantry will sit on the front property at Ignite in Reeds Spring. The pantry is in a perfect location; it’s going to fulfill the needs of so many in Stone County. The other thing to remember is this facility is ‘for the people, by the people.’ Those who have, can donate at any time directly to the pantry or through the OACAC office.”
For more information contact Debbie or Brandi at the OACAC Stone County Neighborhood Center at 417 272-0588.
