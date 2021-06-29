A Branson family has been awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages in a lawsuit regarding their deceased infant’s medical misdiagnoses.
The verdict was reduced by 40%, to $1.8 million, under Missouri’s non-economic damages cap for medical malpractice cases, according to a press release from Joplin law firm Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci.
“We cannot comment on litigation in detail due to patient privacy restrictions,” a statement from Cox Medical Center Branson read. “However, we can share that after a thorough review, we believe the care given in this situation was appropriate. This belief is also supported by external experts in the field. While we support our judicial system, we do not agree with this decision. That does not change the tragic reality, and our sympathies remain with the family during this time.”
The release states a Taney County jury awarded $3.2 million in damages to the family of a baby that was misdiagnosed and died three hours after visiting a Branson CoxHealth urgent care clinic.
On June 5, 2017, according to the release, Kassie McAtee and her 1-year-old son Kyler George visited the urgent care at Cox Medical Center Branson where Kyler’s pale and lethargic condition was diagnosed and treated as an ear infection. He was then sent home and died three hours later.
Months prior, Kyler’s family took him to a CoxHealth primary care clinic for a prolonged fever which, according to the release, is a symptom of Kawasaki’s disease.
A full examination to rule out Kawasaki’s disease was not performed. Kyler was then misdiagnosed with pneumonia by a nurse practitioner, leaving his Kawasaki’s disease untreated.
Kyler’s autopsy findings, according to the release, showed acute heart failure from a clot in a coronary artery aneurysm which led to his death — a result of Kawasaki’s disease, which causes inflammation of the blood vessels in children and infants.
Between both visits to CoxHealth, Kyler did not receive the care and attention he was owed, according to the release, including IVIG, a treatment that could have prevented or mitigated the aneurysms.
“If nobody is held accountable, how do things change? You have to fight for what is right,” McAtee said in the release. “This award has sent a clear message to CoxHealth that the public demands a better standard of care for every infant and child.
“I did not think it would take a jury trial to send this important message, but the result is worth the fight.”
“There’s nothing to celebrate when the loss of a child is involved,” Roger Johnson, attorney for the family and principal at Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci, said in the release. “But with courageous clients and truth on our side, we brought accountability, and a critical step toward protecting future families from this type of unnecessary and tragic harm.”
