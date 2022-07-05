Taney and Stone County elected officials have been giving their reactions over the Supreme Court’s actions overturning Roe v. Wade, and how the state of Missouri immediately banned the procedure within the state.
Area representatives from the federal to the local levels praised the court’s decision.
““I have always believed that the best place to deal with this issue is at the state level,” Sen. Roy Blunt said in a written statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I have supported and advocated for policies like the Hyde Amendment and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act that are backed by a majority of Americans. I have also supported exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and situations where the mother’s life is in danger.”
“Today, the Supreme Court made the right decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health,” Congressman Billy Long (R-07) said through a press statement. “Six justices correctly overturned one of the worst decisions in Supreme Court history. Roe v. Wade has no basis in Constitutional law, and forced the states to accept the barbaric practice of abortion. I’ve never understood how a civilized society could possibly condone the killing of an innocent child in their mother’s womb. This is simply unconscionable to me and was for 49 years. I am thrilled the State of Missouri has now outlawed all abortions in the state, in accordance with our ‘Trigger Law’ to ban abortion immediately after Roe was overturned. Now I hope that we never look back.”
State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) called the Court’s action “a long time coming.”
“That decision has been erroneous from the beginning and has resulted in the death of 60 million infants in the womb,” Seitz said. “I’m glad it’s overturned. A 2019 outlawing abortion was triggered here in Missouri when the Supreme Court removed Roe v. Wade and Missouri was the first state to outlaw abortion. I’m very glad that happened. Missouri is a pro-life state and we now can take care of those babies in the womb.”
State Senator Mike Moon (R-29) focused more on the Constitutional aspect of the decision, reiterating his long held position the original Roe ruling was unconstitutional.
“I’ve always been an advocate for state sovereignty,” Moon said. “I’ve told people for many years the federal government has no jurisdiction in this. The definition of the term ‘state’ when the country was founded is the same as the definition for the state of France, of Germany, of England, meaning a sovereign nation.”
Moon noted over his almost 10 years in the legislatures, he’s introduced bills challenging Roe’s constitutionality which were ignored by colleagues, but he feels the Court’s decision vindicated what he was trying to do.
“The change with the Dobbs case is the Court did affirm abortion is not a federal issue, it’s a state issue,” Moon said. “Abortion is not an enumerated right, and not in the 14h Amendment as an unenumerated right. Now, Missouri can determine what is best for our residents. [The Court’s decision] doesn’t ban abortion, it’s up to the states, and Missouri is taking a strong stand in saying we’re not going to allow the killing of a developing human child.”
Moon noted Missouri officials will have to pay attention to chemical or drug induced abortions.
“It’s easy to see when someone is performing a surgical abortion,” Moon said, “but it’s hard to see if a doctor is prescribing a drug that can induce an abortion.”
Rep. Brad Hudson (R-138) lauded the decision in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is nothing short of monumental,” Hudson said. “It took us way too long to get here, but finally the highest court in the land has acknowledged what many of us already knew that our U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
“I am extremely proud to have played a role in helping the Missouri Legislature pass HB126 in 2019. Also known as the “heartbeat bill” that law we passed during my first year in the legislature, and swift action by our executive branch, is what made it possible for Missouri to become the first in the country to effectively end abortion. This will always be a major highlight of my legislative career. Former President Trump deserves so much credit for this current Supreme Court, and all of us who are passionate about the sanctity of life owe a debt of gratitude to the countless volunteers, activists, and every day citizens who never gave up the fight. There is more work to be done, but this decision is a major victory!”
Rep. Travis Smith (R-155) agreed with Sen. Moon the ruling was a win for the Constitution.
““This ruling gave the rights back to the state to decide instead of the Federal Government,” Smith said. “As a state’s rights and prolife legislator that was a huge win. It was great to see Missouri be the first state to ban abortions. Far too often we are the last or next to last state to do things. Being from the Show Me state I understand that people often want to be shown that somethings work before we do it. This time we are showing other states how it’s done and leading rather than following.”
