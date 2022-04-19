The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County decided to celebrate National Junior Auxiliaries Week by doing something special for area teachers.
National JA Week was April 3 through 9. The JATC gave out baskets of snacks to Taney County schools to place in their teacher’s workrooms.
“Teachers share our mission and by caring today we (can) build character for tomorrow,” stated a press release from the JATC. “Our slogan “Caring Hearts—Helping Hands—Changing Lives” is shared by teachers in our community and illustrated daily.”
The JATC delivered 21 baskets of snacks to Bradleyville, Branson, Forsyth, Hollister, Kirbyville, Mark Twain, and Taneyville School Districts.
The JATC, a nonprofit organization, was chartered by a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County. Members are encouraged to render charitable services, which are beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children. The JATC projects are designed to fulfill the virtues of charity, youth, health, community service, and leadership in members and those we serve, according to their website.
