Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Gibson Technical Center in Reeds Spring.
On Wednesday, May 4, Parson toured the facility and spoke to teachers and students about the importance of career and technical education in our area.
“Quality programs and facilities like this are how we skill up the next generation of Missourians to meet the job market demands of today and tomorrow,” Parson said during his tour.
Gibson Technical Center is part of the Reeds Spring School District and serves students from 10 surrounding districts as well as Reeds Spring. It offers 12 career and technical programs and adult learning opportunities.
For more information visit gt.rs-wolves.com.
