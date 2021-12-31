The city of Hollister has spent years working to turn around their finances to the benefit of their residents.
According to Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss the city has bounced back from years of struggle and debt through perseverance and ‘living within its means.”
“I’ve been here for 20 years, in April, and so at the very beginning we weren’t in very good shape,” Ziegenfuss told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Probably the reason that I am city administrator was because of city finances. They play a huge role and there’s a lot of regulation to city finance. You have to stay within the lines and if you don’t, that’s not good.”
Municipalities have specific debt limits based on their bond capacity, which help guide them for their finances.
“Hollister debt limit is around $9 million is what our bond capacity is,” Ziegenfuss said. “Back in the day, we were over $15 million in long-term debt and our budget was $1.5 million. Where our budget today is a little over $6 million and we have no taxable debt.”
Ziegenfuss said having no taxable debt does not mean the city doesn’t have debt. It means the city has decided to issue what are known as certificates of participation rather than revenue bonds.
A certificate of participation is a tax-exempt lease-financing agreement which is sold to investors as securities resembling bonds.
“We have no taxable debt. That doesn’t mean that we have no debt at all, but there are different ways municipalities handle debt,” Ziegenfuss said. “One of them is called a revenue bond. When you issue a revenue bond, it requires paying the bondholders first, and you make payroll and city business second. We believe our citizens should come first, so we issue certificates of participation. That means the business of the city and the representation of our taxpayers comes first. Their central services come first. Payroll comes first. All of those things come first. Then speculating investors, who accept the risk, come second.”
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton said taking out revenue bonds for a city is like a person getting a high interest personal loan to make ends meet.
“It’d be like going to a paycheck loan place,” Patton said. That is what you’re doing. You’re saying, ‘Okay, I’m gonna borrow the money against my next paycheck to make it till the next payday but then you have to do it over and over. It’s a vicious cycle. (Revenue bonds) are a vicious cycle for our city, just like a payday loan would be for a person.”
Ziegenfuss said certificates of participation are a bit more expensive than a revenue bond on the onset, but they are beneficial in the long term.
“When you look at the big picture, and if you run into a year like 2008 where things are falling apart everywhere, you want to make sure that you have the resources your taxpayers were responsible to accumulate rather than sending those to investors,” Ziegenfuss said.
The philosophy of the Hollister city staff and Board of Aldermen is the city comes first with a variety of things, including the budget and how the city handles debt, according to Ziegenfuss. In what Ziegenfuss called, ‘the bad old days’, the city of Hollister would issue debt a couple times a year. He gave the 1999-A,1999-B debt, the 2000-A, 2000-B and 2000-C as examples of the debt issues the city took out.
Currently Hollister has one outstanding debt issue, from 2013, according to Ziegenfuss.
“That’s it and it’s due to be paid off within the next few months,” Ziegenfuss said.
In handling the city’s debt issues, Patton explained the best practices are similar to a family or individual balancing their household budget.
“You want to be conservative and live within your means,” Patton said. “There’s lots of things we want. Oh, we got a want list as long as anybody. I mean, we like shiny Christmas trees and parks and those types of stuff. But we, as a group, don’t have a taste for going out on a limb and committing taxpayer money for more.”
Besides not over-extending taxpayer money, Ziegenfuss said the city has focused on managing the debts they had accrued over the years.
“There’s a way to manage debt in those kinds of circumstances,” Ziegenfuss said. “You have a restricted reserve. The city is required to keep, in some cases, one year’s payment on reserve. Sometimes in today’s world, you have to have not only a restricted reserve, you have to have a business disruption fund. You might have to have one or two years worth of payments on reserve. But at a minimum, it’s called 120% coverage. That means you have one year plus 20% of another year. But what you do is you plan it where you pay your debt off a little bit early. Then you cash the restricted reserve for your last year’s payment and pay it off two years early.”
Paying off the debt early this way is much like paying extra on the principal of a mortgage in order to pay off the home early.
“So with all of that budgeting you have to look out to the future,” Ziegenfuss said. “You can’t just say, ‘Oh, well what are we going to do with this tomorrow?’ You have to look long term and that is extremely, extremely important.”
According to Patton and Ziegenfuss, implementing management tools to make the budget easy to understand and read has been extremely helpful in the success of Hollister to turn around its financial situation. Ziegenfuss created what they called ‘the big sheet’, which is a breakdown summary of the city’s monthly projections, actual monthly expenses, and actual monthly revenue. The summary allows city staff and officials to see the financial numbers each month, while also allowing a quick glance comparison from what was projected to the actual numbers and also to the previous year.
“It’s like balancing your checkbook,” Ziegenfuss said. “When you hear me say stuff from the bench about the budget, it’s because every time there’s a change the ‘big sheet’ is on my desk. The elected officials get it every two weeks or upon request shall report. It (also) shows where we were at this time last year, so apples to apples.”
According to Ziegenfuss, the city of Hollister is ending the 2021 year ahead of 2020 by almost $400,000. In total reserves the city has $1.6 million in total assets and with everything else $3 million. The city has a total of $772,000 in expenditures and liabilities.
“So you take this $3 million we have all together and you take out the $772,000, right now in total liquid assets $2.2 million,” Ziegenfuss said. “So if we had to write a check, we could do 2.2 million.”
The reserve money mostly comes from the city’s one-cent and two ½- cent taxes, which were approved by the residents in previous elections. The liability accounts are money the city holds on behalf of other people.
“For example, a water deposit is held so when you come to get your water deposit, we can say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. We spent that last week.’ We have that money held in a specific account which can not be moved or used for anything else,” Ziegenfuss said.
Patton said the success of the city’s finances started with good leadership.
“It started with leadership and getting the right people in the right places. In the five and half years I’ve been there, I’ve seen the attention to living within your means and being very conservative. I think the staff and the board all have very big distaste in their mouth for any debt,” Patton said. “Just like we all wouldn’t (want debt at) home. We all want to run a budget at home just like you want to run a city. There are some factors, you can’t control, tax-base leaves, industry leaves, or whatever. But leadership and conservative practices every day are the main contributors. I have a heavy emphasis on the leadership word there.”
Ziegenfuss said some people may think the success is easier because Hollister is a smaller city, but it is a scalable blueprint which cities of all sizes could follow.
“There’s a scale, it just depends on how many people are engaged,” Ziegenfuss said. “So you have more people, you have a bigger building. You have a little more building. You have fewer people, but you know what? Everybody does their part and it works.”
Patton praised the city staff for all chipping in to help the city run efficiently.
“You can sit here on Friday at three o’clock and you’re going to see somebody from the finance office whiz down the hall with a vacuum cleaner. And then you’re gonna see another person from the building doing the trash and recycling cans,” Patton said. “We don’t even have a janitor. Everybody does a little part and is assigned a little detail. There again it’s leadership. But instead of having a janitor on staff having to pay and pay benefits, everybody just chips in. I would put our staff and team up against anybody. I mean, they’re very serious about it. If you ask them who they work for, they’re not going to tell you Rick. They’re gonna tell you the citizens of Hollister and they do and they take it seriously.”
Patton said it isn’t only about everyone chipping in, but about the staff and elected officials being vigilant about being prepared.
“If you’ve been through a time like 2008, you don’t forget it. I had a boss say one time, ‘You create bad habits in good times.’ And so one of my fears is when we have meetings where everybody hears how our numbers are above projection and we’re doing really good, my fear is we cannot start creating some bad habits. So if and when we have a bad year we are prepared,” Patton said. “If you have another 2008, and we will, hopefully we’re in a better position this time than last time.”
Ziegenfuss discussed the city’s pay scale and how payroll is affected by the yearly budget. Within the Tri-Lakes area, Hollister’s pay scales are on the lower end. Ziegenfuss said the city tries to supplement this with excellent benefits and a good work environment. The city approved a 6% pay increase for staff, including Ziegenfuss who is a city employee and not a contracted administrator, starting in 2022.
“I am a city employee. That is unusual. City administrators and city managers are usually contract employees,” Ziegenfuss said. “They negotiate their own compensation package including vehicles, days off salary, if they leave, and they have to be bought out. But not me. I get the same raises or not as everybody else. We went years where there were no raises because there was no money. In 2008 we took reductions. And that’s not just me, right along with everybody else and all of the senior staff, deputy city administrator Denise, everybody. So we feel the same pain.”
Ziegenfuss explained the importance of staff and the elected officials working cohesively together to succeed and bring stability to the city finances.
“The relationship between the staff and the elected officials needs to be very, very seamless,” Ziegenfuss said. “It’s extremely important to have continuity and stability. If you can continue to have the same team work together for a while, that helps a lot. People learn each other’s management styles, leadership styles, they gain an appreciation for each other’s positions and that all goes together to put together a city budget. But ultimately, that should be the operating framework for the city.”
For more information visit www.cityofhollister.com.
