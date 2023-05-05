Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation recently announced a joint venture with Bass Pro Shops to acquire Branson Cedars Resort, a rustic retreat located in Ridgedale.
The Branson Cedars property, approximately 80 acres, sits adjacent to the Wilderness Club at Big Cedar Resort. It is composed of “tiny home” cottages, cabins, and treehouses, as well as two swimming pools, a retail shop, restaurant, disc golf course and other amenities.
Master planning of the property is underway for the future development of additional vacation ownership units and expanded amenities. The joint venture also plans to renovate the existing cottages, cabins, and treehouses included in the purchase.
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Ray Lopez spoke positively of the joint venture.
“We are once again pleased to joint venture with Bass Pro Shops in acquiring another property in this spectacular region,” Lopez said. “Bluegreen continues to be focused on identifying new inventory in strategic destinations that we believe offer our owners and guests unique and memorable experiences.”
The acquisition of the Branson Cedars Resort will bring the Bluegreen Vacation Club’s footprint to five resorts in the Branson/Ridgedale area. The joint venture currently owns The Cliffs at Long Creek and Wilderness Club at Big Cedar resorts in Ridgedale and Paradise Point, in Hollister. In addition, The Falls Village in Branson is a separately owned Bluegreen resort.
“Bluegreen Vacations prides itself on providing unique, locally inspired resorts in iconic destinations, and we believe the Branson Cedars property is no exception,” said Lopez. “Our owners enjoy the great outdoors, and this area of the Midwest with Table Rock Lake and Dogwood Canyon nearby, continues to be in high demand among our members.”
The acquisition of Branson Cedars Resort marks the fourth resort Bluegreen has added to its portfolio within the last six months. In 2022, the vacation ownership company acquired the Bayside Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, FL, as well as 46 units in the Streamside at Vail resort enclave in Vail, CO. Bluegreen also recently broke ground on the 67 room Mill Springs Lodge in Pigeon Forge, TN, which is slated to open in 2024.
Branson Cedars Resort is located nine miles south of Branson, on Highway 86 in Ridgedale. To learn more about the resort, visit www.bransoncedarsresort.com.
