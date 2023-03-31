Students who attend Hard Work U don’t take vacation trips; they take vocation trips.
Forty-six College of the Ozarks juniors and seniors recently attended a five-day vocation workshop in Northwest Arkansas to meet with local business leaders and recent graduates.
The purpose of the trip was for students to discover their unique abilities and to teach them how to employ those skills in their respective professional fields upon graduation. Another goal of the course is to help soon-to-be graduates in sharing their stories by refining their personal mission statement, resumés, profiles on LinkedIn, and practicing their interviewing skills.
Director of The Career Center at College of the Ozarks Jim Freeman said the opportunity helps students to recognize their calling.
“Students recognize that their vocation is centered on whom God made them to be; gifts, skills, values, and life-long goals, and their callings are now how they live out their vocation,” Freeman said.
The Vocation Trip began with two days at The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education on the College of the Ozarks campus, where students learned about servant leadership from the perspective of their professors. Additionally, local business owners and C of O alumni Matthew and Jessica Farmer of Vintage Paris Coffee Shop, spoke on servant leadership and community outreach.
During the trip, students also spent evenings dining with recent graduates to learn more about life after graduation and opportunities to connect with local Branson businesses.
Dean of Mission Advancement and Strategic Initiatives Andrew Bolger spoke of the importance of the vocation trip.
“Life is about relationships, and the personal and professional networks we develop support our ability to thrive throughout life,” Bolger said. “This reality is never truer than when students launch from college. And this is exactly why we created the Vocation Trip: to help students thrive after C of O by exploring their God-given vocation and callings and connecting with missional businesses and people in Northwest Arkansas.”
For more information about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
