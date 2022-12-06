Santa In The Park 04
Chris Carlson

Hollister’s Santa In The Park celebration (formerly Santa Train) took place on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park.

The event, which saw a good turnout, featured a variety of things for participants to do, including photos with Santa, Prancer the reindeer, snacks and drinks, face painting, etc. The event takes place annually on the same day of Branson’s Adoration Parade.

 

Santa In The Park 11
Santa In The Park 13
Santa In The Park 15
Santa In The Park 14
Santa In The Park 12
Santa In The Park 09
Santa In The Park 10
Santa in the Park 02

Ronzo at Santa in the Park
Santa In The Park 08
Santa In The Park 07
Santa In The Park 06
Santa In The Park 05
Santa In The Park 03
Santa In The Park 01

