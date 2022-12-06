Hollister’s Santa In The Park celebration (formerly Santa Train) took place on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park.
The event, which saw a good turnout, featured a variety of things for participants to do, including photos with Santa, Prancer the reindeer, snacks and drinks, face painting, etc. The event takes place annually on the same day of Branson’s Adoration Parade.
