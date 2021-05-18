The Taney County Health Department has endorsed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement of the end of masking for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings.
According to the health department’s press release, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, or physically distance themselves, except when required. The TCHD does want to remind the public that masking should still be observed when required by law and in all businesses and workplaces that require masking for entry.
This announcement is based on recent scientific data that shows the following, according to the release:
- Case rates in the country have decreased by one-third, likely due to the scale up of vaccinations in the last two weeks;
- New science is showing that the vaccine is working as well in the real world setting as it did in the trials, and is also effective against variants;
- Science is showing that fully vaccinated people are not getting asymptomatic COVID and are also not transmitting it to unvaccinated people;
- The vaccine is now available to everyone who is eligible.
“Nearly 120 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. All science-based evidence points to vaccination being the safest and most effective way for Americans to return to normal life,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department, in the release. “Vaccines work and they replace the need for vaccinated individuals to wear a mask and social distance.”
According to the release, the vaccinated community is asked to continue to respect local businesses’ choice to keep policies in place that require masking as a means to protect their business, their employees, and their patrons. In many cases, refusing to wear a mask in these establishments may qualify as trespassing even for vaccinated individuals. Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask when out in public.
The CDC recommends that immunocompromised individuals consult with their physician regarding mask use, even if they are fully vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated individuals should continue to get tested if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and follow CDC recommendations and guidelines, according to the release.
Vaccines are still available at the Taney County Health Department. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 417-334-4544 ext. 570.
Visit taneycohealth.org; or like their Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest pages, ‘Taney County Health Department’ for more information.
