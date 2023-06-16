The Western Taney County Fire Protection District is set to host a Basic Firefighter Recruit Class this summer.
The district is currently accepting applications for the class, which will begin on Friday, July 14. Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter for the Western Taney County Fire Protection District are asked to stop by the office, located at 221 Jefferson Road in Branson, to pick up an application. The application deadline is Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m.
Benefits to joining the Western Taney County Fire Protection District include stipend per call, stipend per approved training, free gym membership for the individual and their family, EAP program, firefighter live in program (restrictions apply) and all required training provided.
Questions about the class can be directed to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bird at (417) 334-3440.
