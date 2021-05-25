Organic and locally grown produce, food vendors, and artisans can be found in downtown Branson once a week at the Branson Farmers Market.
The Branson Farmers Market, which is a partnership of the Branson Landing and the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, is held May through October every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. The Branson Farmers Market opened for their 2021 season Tuesday, May 11, located in the south parking lot at the Branson Landing, according to their Facebook page.
“We have had the Branson Farmers Market for about six years now,” said Branson Farmers Market Manager Gabe Crain. “We are located at the Branson Landing on the south side right next to the bridge going into Hollister. We are in the very last parking lot.”
According to Crain, vendors at the Branson Farmers Market come from all over the area and some also sell at the Springfield location.
“A lot of our vendors are also with the Springfield location of the Farmers Market although we do have several vendors that are specific just to the Branson location,” said Crain. “One of which is McKenna Family Farms. They are quite popular among Branson locals.”
The market is hoping that after last year, with COVID-19 restrictions, this year may see more people out and enjoying what the market has to offer.
“We are looking forward to just having a lot of locally grown organic fresh produce. We are looking forward to COVID being a little bit further behind us now since more people are vaccinated,” said Crain. “Our hope is that people are feeling more comfortable coming out of their homes, and we hope they come out to see our vendors.”
The Branson Farmers Market currently has 15 to 20 vendors selling a wide array of items, produce and prepared foods, according to Crain.
“One of our food vendors is named Nellie and she does Peruvian cuisine,” said Crain. “I had a couple of the tamales she had for sale and they were so good.
“She is always one of the most popular food vendors at the market.”
The Branson Farmers Market is still looking for vendors.
“We are continually growing and getting interest every week,” said Crain. “I just had two new people reach out about vending as well. We are always expanding. At the moment, we are kind of in the works to get some artisan craft goods going. Actually one of the people who just reached out to be a vendor was talking about hopefully getting a booth set up with leather made goods. We are also looking at a vendor with some organic beeswax wraps to put on foods to preserve them.”
According to Crain, the application process for anyone who may want to become a vendor is fairly easy.
“It is really a pretty simple process,” said Crain. “All you really have to do is get on our website, loveyourfarmer.com, and scroll to the bottom of that page, we have a link that says apply. If you click that button there will be a quick overview of information and our rules just to help the vendor get established at the location. Then they can fill out a brief one page form to submit.”
The Branson Farmers Market is a not for profit organization, according to Crain.
“All the proceeds from the vendors stay with the vendors except for about 4%. That is how our organization functions,” said Crain. “We take 4% of the profits from the vendors in order to maintain the staff and equipment we need to run the operation. Aside from that, all of the money goes straight to the local producers.”
According to Crain, the vendors and the Farmers Market organization are hoping for a very successful 2021 season in Branson.
“We look forward to seeing the community there, we hope to see more people out this year,” said Crain. “We invite people to keep an eye out on our Facebook page for new events and information that we have coming out every week.”
Visit the ‘Branson Farmers Market’ Facebook page or loveyourfarmer.com.
