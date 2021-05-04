As a way to honor their employees, the city of Branson recognizes one employee each month through their “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month award.
For April 2021, the city honored Deputy City Clerk Hillary Briand, for going above and beyond and exemplifying the city of Branson’s values.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, Briand has been instrumental in transitioning the city to “Prime-Gov,” which is a new software that has ‘revolutionized’ the way the city runs meetings.
Briand, spent countless hours preparing the software, training city staff and dealing with kinks that arose along the way.
According to the report, her patient and meticulous approach embodied the Branson city value of ‘teamwork and service’, and she has gone above and beyond to drastically help improve the efficiency of the entire city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.