The Taneyhills Community Library is offering a class for senior adults to learn to become more computer literate.
The ‘Beginning Computer Class for Seniors’ is a four week course, which will cover computer basics. The class will be hosted on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting on Sept. 7, and will run each week until Sept. 28. The cost of the class is $10 and will take place in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room at the Taneyhills Community Library, located at 200 S 4th Street in Branson.
“This four-week class covers the basics,” states the library newsletter. “Laptops and handouts will be provided. You will learn handy tips and computer jargon in an encouraging, supportive class setting. We will answer your questions and review computer components, passwords, the internet, and how to safely connect with friends and family online.”
The class will be under the instruction of Mona Menezes, who has taught computer classes for many years, and two assistants.
“Mona Menezes enjoys helping older adults who may be learning for the first time,” states the newsletter. “There will also be two assistant teachers to give personal attention as needed.”
Registration is required for this class, which is limited to eight students.
For more information or to register, call 417-334-1418.
