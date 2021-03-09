Joseph Ryan Swearengin, 34, of Battlefield, Missouri is being held in the Taney County Jail on six charges stemming from his arrest in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins.
According to two March 2 probable cause statements obtained from Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston, Swearengin was arrested on the 100 block of Prairie Dunes Drive in Branson on the following charges:
- Unlawful for certain persons to possess a firearm
- Stealing a firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Stealing
- Trafficking drugs 2nd degree
According to the probable cause statement, Swearengin caused property damage by prying a tonneau cover off the bed of a 2011 F150 damaging the rails that held it in place. He also allegedly broke out the middle back sliding window to gain entry to the cab of the truck to steal the contents within.
According to the statement, after Swearengin allegedly broke into several vehicles he ran from one of the victim’s vehicles to a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe and laid under the vehicle. When police arrived on scene they found the key to the Tahoe in the suspects pocket.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, after further investigation Swearengin may be connected to some other theft cases in the Branson area.
While completing the inventory of the vehicle after Swearengin’s arrest, police found a prescription pill bottle with Swearengin’s name on it, a pouch with a crystalline substance, twenty gelatin pill capsules of what officer’s believe to be either Fentanyl or heroin in a plastic baggie, a syringe, and a backpack. The backpack contained a stolen Glock 19 9mm handgun, a gray lock box containing a CTG .38 caliber revolver, three holsters, some 9mm ammunition and menthol cigarettes.
According to the statements, a Branson Police Officer conducted two field tests on the substance within one of the capsules.
A NARTEC field tester using Mecke’s Reagent which indicated the presence of an opiate.
As well as a NARTEC field tester using a Marquis Reagent which provided a color changing reaction consistent with the color spectrum indicating the presence of Fentanyl.
Swearengin was transferred to the Taney County Jail pending charges by the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officers are in the process of returning all recovered property to the rightful owners, stated a release from the Branson Police Department on March 3.
“We filed criminal charges based on these PC statements,” stated Duston. “We filed charges for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.”
According to court documents, Swearengin was arraigned on March 5, where he pleaded not guilty.
A bond hearing is set for March 15 at 11 a.m.
