Thanks to an anonymous donor, front line health care workers in Branson were informed they were “the bomb.”
On Thursday, July 15, a gentleman walked into Cox Medical Center Branson’s administration office and placed $140 in cash on the counter.
Cox officials posted on Facebook the man, who didn’t want to share his name or be recognized for his efforts, said that “the Lord led him” to their offices after having their healthcare workers on his mind for the last year and a half.
He added that he was “shocked at the hate lately” and wanted to inject some love into the community. He said the money was to be used specifically to “make your staff smile.”
Hospital administration decided the way to bring those smiles was to show the staff they thought they were the metaphorical “bomb.”
Cox Branson spokeswoman Brandei Clifton told Branson Tri-Lakes News that administrators had to figure out how best to spread that $140 over more than 500 employees.
“We thought about how happy popsicles make everyone during the summer,” Clifton said. “It’s hard to beat a sweet little treat when the days get stressful. We cleared the shelves at Wal-Mart and took the Bomb Pops around to all of our units.”
The money was used to buy boxes of “Bomb Pops” which were distributed to front line workers with a note that read “You are the BOMB.”
Clifton said the man’s donation provided a real boost to their front line workers.
“He funded lots of smiles,” Clifton said.
