Last week the national FFA (Future Farmers of America) organization celebrated National FFA Week. This is a yearly event that is celebrated on the national level to bring awareness of the positive impact FFA and agricultural education has and will have on its members.
The Hollister High School FFA Chapter celebrated the week with daily activities and a different theme for each day. Members of the chapter were encouraged to take part in each day’s theme to help bring attention to their chapter.
“The National FFA Organization sets this week for FFA all across the nation to act as one body to celebrate FFA and who we are, Future Farmers of America,” said FFA Hollister Chapter President Kenneth Ball. “Our chapter had fun things including FFA merch day, redneck day, hat day, flannel day and official dress day to celebrate.”
Kenneth Ball is a senior at Hollister. He has been an active member of the Hollister FFA chapter for four years. After high school, Ball has been accepted into College of the Ozarks where he will major in crop sciences. He plans to become an agronomist after he graduates from college.
“I was a member my freshman year and an officer my sophomore year and have been an officer ever since,” said Ball. “As a non social person I love FFA. It has helped me grow in leadership. Before I started I would not talk to anybody, but now I lead our meetings once a month. Through the people I have met and what they have done for me, I have grown as a person.”
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The members of this organization have a passion for agriculture.
“FFA is more than just farming and agriculture, it’s also leadership and being a part of a team. It’s about hands-on stuff, having fun and building a team,” said the Hollister FFA Chapter Advisor Matt Hart, who is also one of the agricultural instructors at the high school.
“Learning to do, doing to learn, learning to live, living to serve” is the national FFA motto and the organization encourages the ideal of helping others in the community.
“FFA has let me help other people. It has helped me to show love to other people as a human being. There are always going to be haters in the world but I can be that one person to be able to believe in somebody,” said Ball.
The Hollister FFA chapter works with local events and charities to help create a collaborative relationship within the community.
“We help with the Grape and Fall Festival every year. That’s awesome. We love to serve our community and help with different festivals. We have some really good kids here at the program.” said Hart.
The Hollister FFA Chapter took the opportunity of National FFA Week to also promote and gear up as they prepare to host a Career and Leadership Event (CDE) and a Missouri Agricultural Skills and Knowledge (MOASK) event on Saturday March 6 at Hollister school and Hollister Agriculture Education area, which has working a farm including a greenhouse, beehives and livestock.
“We are going to host here so we can raise money for our chapter and so that we can help grow in our area. We want to show different kids at our school that FFA is a fun and enjoyable thing to do to really bring our community together,” said Ball.
The CDE and MOASK event will start around 9 a.m. and should wrap up by 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is not going to be open to the public but will host 20 to 30 schools, and hundreds of students.
“This is the first time we are hosting a contest,” said Hart. “Usually C of O has a contest this weekend. They were unable to host it this year so we are hosting. They are helping us with a few parts of the contest but we are hosting it here. We are very excited to have schools come here and compete.”
The Hollister FFA chapter is hopeful that their own teams will do well during the March 6 contests.
“I am hoping all of our teams do great at the contest. I know the agronomy team has been pushing hard and striving for success,” said Ball. “We have practiced long for this. Two of our team members weren’t able to compete last year for districts due to COVID. They are back this year and we want to win state. That’s our goal.”
The contest could bring the teams one step closer to their goal. The event will include contests in agronomy, dairy cattle, dairy foods, entomology, floriculture, livestock, meats, nursery, soils, & division 1,2 extemp and advanced speeches.
“We have never qualified a team for State at Hollister public schools in the agriculture department,” Hart said. “Hopefully this year we will be able to qualify one or two teams to compete at the state level. We are just getting started and it’s a long road, but we will see what happens.”
Even though this specific event is not going to be open to the public, Hart said that the community can support Hollister High School’s FFA chapter by giving them things to do, supporting them through fundraising, and by lending a hand when the chapter reaches out for help.
