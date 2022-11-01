Candidates Sought for Taney County Extension Council.

Nominations are being accepted for the Jan. 2023 election to the Taney County University of Missouri Extension Council.
The Taney County University of Missouri Extension Council is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. County extension councils are the governing body for local educational opportunities provided by the University of Missouri Extension. Council members – both publicly elected and appointed citizens – work with extension faculty in making decisions concerning extension programs, personnel, council elections and the local extension office budget.
“The Taney County Extension Council is seeking a diverse group of people who are interested in education and the progress of our community,” Council Chair Shanna Tilley said. “Serving on the extension council is a great way to help make our community a better place for people to live and assure our residents can benefit from the educational resources available to help improve their lives.”
Each year, every county in Missouri has an extension council election. Extension council members are elected to serve a two-year term to represent the diverse educational needs and backgrounds of the people of Taney County. The Taney County extension council meets every other month, on the first Tuesday of the month. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside in the district they would represent. The election will take place in January of 2023 with on-line voting. The newly elected members take office on Mar. 1, 2023.
Nominations for the Taney County extension council candidates must be made by Dec. 1, 2022. Individuals interested in serving on the council may contact the Taney County University of Missouri Extension center at (417) 546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu.
University of Missouri Extension strives to improve lives with educational programs and access to University resources and experts to enhance economic viability; build strong individuals, families and communities; and create and sustain healthy environments. In Taney County, extension programs address such high-priority areas as agriculture, business and workforce development, nutrition and health, parenting and youth development, community development and continuing education.
Information on the role of county extension councils, and the Missouri state statutes governing council elections, are available at www.extension.missouri.edu. Additional information about the Taney County University of Missouri Extension can be obtained by calling (417) 546-4431 or visiting the extension center located at 122 Felkins Avenue in Forsyth.
