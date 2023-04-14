The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County recognized a member for her service to the children of Taney County as well as her service in the national organization.
As part of National Junior Auxiliary Week, which was April 2 through April 8, the JATC honored LIFE member Madeline Allin for her service.
In a press release from the JATC, the organization said Allin was an intricate member of the organization and she has served in many roles within the JATC.
“Madeline has served as National Scholarship Chair, National Marketing Vice-President on the NAJA Executive Board, Keynote Speaker at Area Meetings, Presenter at NAJA Education Conference in 2007 and again in 2017, Trustee for the NAJA Foundation 2010-2013, and NAJA Foundation Cornerstone Society from 2013-to Present,” states the release. “In addition, she has served our Chapter as President, Vice President, Ex-Officio, Placement Chair, Finance Chair, Projects Chair, By-Laws Chair, and Trivia Co-Chair. Madeline has also served on numerous Community Boards and is currently on the Branson Regional Arts Council. She has committed her life to supporting children in our community. Thank you, Madeline, for the numerous hours you have given to improve the lives of children.”
The National Association of Junior Auxiliaries is made up of nearly 100 Junior Auxiliary Chapters throughout Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.It was founded on the principles of helping children and making a difference in their lives; it provides women the opportunity to serve and be a vital part of their communities. The objectives of the association are to unite in one body all Junior Auxiliary Chapters and members to promote the work and mission of Junior Auxiliary.
For more information on the JATC visit www.jatcmo.org.
