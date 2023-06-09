The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District firefighters were busy Tuesday morning putting out a structure fire in Kimberling City.
According to SSCFPD Fire Inspector Dylan Honea, the SSCFPD was called to a structure fire at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, on Midnight Calm Lane.
Engines and tankers were on scene and working to put the fire out by 9:30 a.m., according to the SSCFPD Facebook page. The post instructed the public that vehicle traffic was closed at Stone Road, while firefighters were responding to the scene.
Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News the fire was contained to the one building and no injuries were reported.
“Nobody was in the building,” Honea said. “We had 14 firefighters respond. We did not receive any mutual aid for this fire. All units were cleared at 11:39 a.m. The cause (of the fire) was accidental.”
The roadway was reopened at 10:40 a.m., according to the Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.