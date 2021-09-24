The Taney County 100 Club partnered with the Taneycomo Elks Lodge and the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce for an event to honor local law enforcement officers in Taney County.
The first Taney County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet was held on Saturday Sept. 18.
According to Taney County 100 Club board chair Cory Roebuck, the event was just the first of planned events to honor area first responders.
“The event was the first of its kind and included law enforcement from Branson, Hollister, Forsyth, Merriam Woods, Rockaway Beach and Taney County Sheriff’s Office,” Roebuck said. “Our desire is to make it an annual event and are currently planning a similar event for Firefighters/EMS.”
Roebuck explained in the last few years being a law enforcement officer has grown more dangerous and the idea behind the event was to give thanks to those who serve.
“Ambush style attacks on police officers have increased over prior years making the job our law enforcement officers do increasingly difficult,” Roebuck said. “We wanted to ensure those that are protecting the citizens of Taney County know there are individuals and businesses that greatly appreciate what they do. This event was an opportunity to recognize them for their effort in an environment where they feel comfortable.”
Organizers received donations from individuals and businesses in the area to make the event possible.
“We received donations from 38 individuals and businesses to feed and provide give/prizes for each and every law enforcement officer present,” Roebuck said. “Prizes included weekend getaways to large screen TVs and boxes of ammunition. All surplus funds are being donated to the Taney County 100 Club, which provides immediate financial support to the spouse of a firefighter, police officer or paramedic killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.”
Roebuck said the event raised about $8,000 in cash and prizes for the event.
“We raised approximately $4,000 in cash donations and about $4,000 worth of donation items for the event and had approximately 70 attendees,” Roebuck said. “We also delivered meals to area departments to ensure on duty officers were able to enjoy the meal as well. In an effort to keep the event secure, we did not announce the event prior.”
Roebuck said it was important to keep the event unannounced and private so officers could relax.
“Unfortunately, being a police officer does not stop when an officer clocks out and officers keep a heightened sense of awareness while in the public,” Roebuck said. “While we received several requests from donors and dignitaries to attend, we wanted to ensure law enforcement could have a night in which they could truly relax and let their guard down. Therefore, the date was kept confidential and several steps were taken to ensure the meal and facility were kept secure.”
The officers seemed to really enjoy themselves at the event according to Roebuck.
“As we planned the event we really didn’t know how it would be received, however by the end of the night it was clear the officers in attendance were enjoying themselves,” Roebuck said. “ Most stayed well past the scheduled agenda and rolling laughter could be heard throughout the night.”
Roebuck said law enforcement officers risk their lives everyday and it is important to honor them and show them support, which he hoped the event did.
“With almost 300 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021 (with Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans ending his watch September 15th) we recognize the risks law enforcement officers take daily,” Roebuck said. ”We wanted to provide an opportunity for Taney County businesses to thank their local law enforcement while also raising money for the 100 Club, which provides financial support for the spouse of a law enforcement officer killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.”
For more information on the Taney County 100 Club visit taneycounty100club.com.
