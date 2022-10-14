The Big Cedar Community Improvement District and the Big Cedar Transportation Development District will move forward, after a public hearing in the Taney County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
During the Taney County Commission meeting held on the morning of Oct. 11, the creation of the community improvement district was proposed by Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Big Cedar and Bass Pro Tim Mahoney, who voiced a need for infrastructure improvements in the affected area.
“We recognize that as that area continues to grow in that part of the county, that we need to accelerate the rate of improvements on the highway system there. We need to address water and sewer issues that I think the county is aware of as well, and we’ve been talking about these issues with the state, with the department of economic development for the past year,” Mahoney said. “We’ve conducted traffic studies, spent a considerable amount of time in research trying to determine what the best plan going forward is.”
Mahoney said in order to make necessary infrastructure improvements, which would accommodate residents as well as an influx of visitors, it would require a retail sales tax.
“Like a lot of other things, the capital that is required to make those projects happen in the time frame that’s needed is not always readily available. So in this case, our proposal is, as we’ve invested private capital in building Big Cedar, we’ve built a retail sales tax base there, that within the county is still the lowest sales tax within the county,” Mahoney said. “On property our retail sales are sufficient that it would allow us to be able to bond and secure capital through the private market to be able to invest in some of that surrounding infrastructure that we know needs to be developed.”
Mahoney said the 1% retail tax would affect those who make retail purchases at places within the community improvement district.
“The only property that is inclusive of the boundaries of the C.I.D. is property that is owned by Big Cedar and its related entities,” Mahoney said. “In the collection of this tax that will be invested in these infrastructure improvements, virtually all of that sales tax revenue that is generated, is from visitors that come here to the county. In assessing a 1% sales tax through the C.I.D., that taxable revenue is only generated through Big Cedar or related property entities.”
This was echoed by Director of Sales and Marketing at Big Cedar Lodge Jason Robinson, who said the 1% increase on retail sales on Big Cedar and related properties will originate primarily from visitors outside the immediate area, and will be used to help meet public benefit criteria.
Mahoney said the time limit for the proposed C.I.D. would be 27 years, which would allow for the creation of the bonding structure that would be needed in order to address current needs, and to allow for the continuance to invest in infrastructure as the Big Cedar campus grows.
Residents were invited to voice concerns and ask questions regarding the proposed community improvement district. Resident Megan McGuire said it could potentially have a negative impact on the environment and daily life of those who reside in the area.
“I have heard complaints and concerns regarding the changing density and the use of the area for the three years since my husband and I purchased our home across the cove from Big Cedar Lodge. These are all valid and very important considerations that get talked about in the neighborhoods and the H.O.A.,” McGuire said. “We all understand that this area is highly desirable, but there are limitations. Natural resources like drinking water, open space to absorb noise pollution and safe and effective roadways. If these limitations are not respected, destruction of the spaces that make this area so attractive will likely occur.”
McGuire said the possibility of such negative impacts is why residents have government entities who monitor processes.
“There’s a limit to the population that can be packed into this area at any one time, before it begins to adversely impact the environment, the resources, transportation, wildlife and the permanent residents who call this area home,” McGuire said. “We understand that’s why Taney County, the State of Missouri, and federal agencies have implemented zoning and development standards, to regulate this density, the population, the resource use, the accessibility, the safe and environmental controls, so they can fairly and equitably approve, deny or modify residential, commercial and industrial development.”
Mahoney responded, reiterating the importance of nature preservation to Johnny Morris and his properties.
“Mr. Morris’ commitment to preserving the Ozarks, the feel of the Ozarks, the aesthetic of the Ozarks, the experience of the Ozarks, has brought him to take virtually all of the assets that we’ve been developing over the last few years and place them into his foundation,” Mahoney said. “So, all of our golf courses, all of Top of the Rock have been put into the foundation so that those assets, in perpetuity as they operate, become self-sustaining and they will preserve that character that they have today. As you know, when we build roads on the campus at Big Cedar, you don’t see street lights, you don’t see concrete ablockments, you don’t see concrete bridges; you see Amish hand-built bridges, you see things that are rock cut into the side and built by hand and carved by hand, as opposed to pouring concrete and building all of the symbols of modern architecture. There’s probably no property in this region that places more emphasis on the preservation of the character of the environment in which we all have the benefit of living.”
The community improvement district was approved at the Taney County Commission meeting, followed by the approval of the creation for the transportation development district in the circuit court Tuesday afternoon.
46th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Merrell approved the creation and funding of the proposed transportation development district, which is said to be formed for the purpose of developing transportation projects. The projects include the widening of stretches of Highway 86 from two lanes to four lanes, constructing a new underpass for entry to Thunder Ridge, adding duel drop lanes on stretches of Highway 65, constructing an interchange at Highway 65 and Highway 86, constructing a roadway from the interchange to Buffalo Ridge Blvd. and the Branson Airport, and constructing a two-lane roadway with shoulders and a bridge over Turkey Creek and the Missouri Northern Arkansas Railroad.
Big Cedar attorney Bryan Wade, said retail sales from visitors of the Big Cedar area will help in funding the improvements needed within the development’s area, and that it will be up to the business and property owners in the area to appoint the initial board members for the development.
Several residents of the area affected by the development of the transportation district showed up to voice their concerns at the hearing. Many shared mutual concerns, which included traffic problems, safety on highways 65 and 86, water issues caused by increased numbers of people in the area, accessibility for emergency vehicles and the impact of large events in the daily lives of those who live near Thunder Ridge.
Resident Juanita Davis voiced her concern regarding the effect large events will have on school districts.
“School was impacted (during the Garth Brooks concert),” Davis said. “It’s not right to ask schools to accommodate.”
While many concerns were voiced regarding the impending approval of the community improvement district and transportation development districts, others showed support for their creation.
Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership Jonas Arjes said he and the entity he represents support their creation.
“We are in full support of the formation of both the Community Improvement and Transportation Development Districts requested by Big Cedar Lodge. These programs are designed for projects like Thunder Ridge Nature Arena where public infrastructure improvements are needed at a faster pace than traditional funding sources will allow,” Arjes said. “We look forward to the economic impacts that will be driven by the completion of Thunder Ridge and all the great events it will host for our destination.”
The infrastructure work involved in the formation of the transportation development district is expected to be completed in 24 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.