The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of this years, Grape and Fall Festival t-shirt contest.
The chamber said in a release, they would like to thank all of those that submitted designs for the 2021 Grape & Fall Festival t-shirt contest, as well as the hundreds of people that voted for their favorite on Facebook.
This year’s winner is Chris Carlson of Hollister. Be sure to stop by the Welcome Tent at the Grape & Fall Festival on October 9th to purchase your limited edition shirt.
For festival information, call the HACC office at 417.334.3050.
