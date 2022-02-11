The Hollister School District awarded their Community Spotlight Award at their February Board of Education meeting.
John Hagey was honored for his support of the Hollister school district, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
“Hagey donates countless dollars and volunteers unimaginable hours serving the Hollister community,” the district said in the release. “He can be seen at Revive 65, the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt, Grape and Fall Festival (which he has chaired for 12 years), Hollister Night at the Cardinals, Santa Train, Reading with Rotary, and just about any other charitable event you can think of. Hagey is an integral part of the Rotary Club of Hollister, currently serving as treasurer and has served as the Chair of the Hollister Chamber since 2019.”
Hollister School Communications Director, Kim Connell said Hagey was chosen for this award for his passion to help the community.
“Building strong partnerships that help everyone succeed is a philosophy that John personally lives by every day,” Connell said. “He has a passion for helping others, for bringing a smile to people’s faces, and everything he does is with a servant’s heart. For these reasons and so many more, John Hagey is truly deserving of the Hollister Community Spotlight Award.”
