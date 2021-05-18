A Memorial Day weekend event honoring first responders in the Tri-Lakes community will be held on Saturday, May 29.
The event called ‘Back the Red, White and Blue’ will be held at Little Heroes Park, located at 108 Little Heroes Circle in Walnut Shade, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to Roger Rekate, founder of Little Heroes Park, the event is open to the public. The cost to attend will be $5 for kids and $7.50 for adults.
All first responders and their families, including military, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency management will get to enjoy the event for free.
“It’s just to give back to them, thanking them for the freedoms we have, the protection we have, and just to show them we support them and all they do,” said Rekate.
At the event there will be live music, barbeque, and the nine sports tournament, located at the park, will also be available.
“We have two guest singers, a sister duo, Camille and Haley, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Rekate. “They make a lot of songs and they wrote a song called ‘Back the Blue’ for law enforcement, and I’m pretty sure they’re gonna have a new song ‘Back the Red’ for firefighters.”
According to Rekate, Camille and Haley will be performing from 12 to 2 p.m.
Little Heroes Park will have a sport tournament set up, that features nine sports at different stations, where teams compete against each other for the lowest time.
At each station, participants have 15 minutes to complete the sport before rotating.
According to the Little Heroes website, the sports offered on the park are fishing, soccer, basketball, roping, football, archery, martial arts, baseball and golf.
According to Rekate, families should plan to spend three to five hours in the park if they will be participating in the sports tournament.
“There’s three start times, 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. for the nine sports, and we can take up to 55 or 56 people every three hours,” said Rekate.
Rekate encourages the public to call and book a time slot, to participate in the sports tournament. To schedule a time call Rekate at 417-860-4482 or Micah Fisher at 573-202-9122.
According to Rekate, there will also be two giveaways during the event, a raffle giveaway and a season pass giveaway.
“There’s gonna be a raffle for a shotgun,” said Rekate. “And we will be giving out season park passes every hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so they just show up and they can get a season pass by just being in the drawing.”
Rekate encourages all first responder families to come out for the Memorial Day weekend event.
“We encourage all first responders to come out and just enjoy the day, and just be there to hear the music, and know we just appreciate them for all the freedoms they have allowed us to have,” said Rekate.
For more information, visit littleheroespark.org/, or like their Facebook page, ‘Little Heroes Park.’
