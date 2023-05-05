Reeds Spring’s Pack Night event raised money to help students further their education.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation raised a record $79,200 through its Pack Night fundraiser, which takes place each year at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson. Dolly Parton’s Stampede donated all of the ticket sales from one of its shows, and several businesses and individuals chipped in as scholarship sponsors.
The money raised will be used to provide scholarships to Reeds Spring High School seniors, who plan to further their education at a college or trade school.
“The Reeds Spring High School Class of 2023 has future doctors, nurses, teachers, mechanics, entrepreneurs, and even an architect,” Foundation Chairman Ben Fisher said. “The Reeds Spring School Foundation is honored to help them start their journeys to fulfilling careers.”
The Reeds Spring Foundation also raises money through a golf tournament. The Wolf Howl Scramble is scheduled for Oct. 2, at Pointe Royale.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
