College of the Ozarks hosted a special evening for a select group of students and guests on Tuesday, April 12, with special guest speakers from America First Policy Institute.
During the convocation visit with Dr. Alveda King and Jack Brewer, the special guests, sat on stage with C of O President Jerry Davis to have a conversation, in a question and answer format, about the state of the country today.
King is the Chairman for the Center for the American Dream, America First Policy Institute. She is the daughter of the late civil rights activist Reverend A.D. King. King grew up during the Civil Rights Movement led by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and has since held roles as a pro-life activist, author, and former state representative. Brewer is the Chairman for the Center for Opportunity Now and vice-chair for the Center for 1776, America First Policy Institute. He is a Congressional Commission appointee, author of a college curriculum tailored for former athletes and prisoners, and a retired NFL player. He started his own foundation, the Jack Brewer Foundation, which encourages its Global Ambassadors to reach beyond their own communities in order to bring resources to the most underserved.
The conversation opened up with an introduction of the two keynote speakers by Davis and an opening remark from each.
King said she has visited C of O three times and each time has felt the spirit of the Lord, “Like a shot in the arm”. She said when she has visited with the students at S of O and C of O, she knows they are doing their part for God. She said it is important to have partners to address the Christian concerns and the civil rights issues and human dignity for every human “from the womb to the tomb.”
Brewer said he was honored to be visiting C of O for the first time and it felt like home.
“I mean, I was not expecting to milk a cow in this suit,” Brewer said. “They were joking at first. They were like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna milk a cow today’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s go’. If I am at the College of the Ozarks, I am doing everything, I want the full experience.
“For me, it’s an honor to get a chance to sit on this stage…I believe in honor and order. We honor those that have done it before us. That is what I get when I am here, I see a place of honor and of order.”
The first question given to King and Brewer by Davis was, can you discuss the importance of focusing on opportunity rather than equity?
“There’s something that is going on in America and it’s coming against the American dream…It’s not equality but equity. Equity means everybody has exactly the same thing that you cannot have an opportunity to use your creativity,” King said. “You must be forced into a position of treating everybody exactly the same way. Now equality is your opportunity to level the playing field. Then you are treated the same as far as ethnicity. We are treated with human dignity. However, we must take part in the process, nothing is given to you as a handout. You can take that opportunity and proceed with the equality of opportunity to succeed and flourish as a human being. Now equity kind of comes out of socialism, moving all the way over the communist, conformity and there are many ways to do that and to force us into that. But we are created equal. Even in our Constitution, even the Declaration of Independence, even the founding fathers knew that all people are created equal…It’s God’s will that we be treated equally. All people really are created equal, and thou art born with certain inalienable rights, and equity will begin to infringe on that with an attitude of such conformity that our individualism is not.”
Brewer said the government is trying to dictate what only God can control.
“When the voice of government becomes stronger than the voice of God in a nation is when you are going to have problems,” Brewer said. “Equality and opportunity comes from God, as a God given rights. And so if we leave the control of equality to the government, it’s just not going to happen…The government now has replaced God for so many in our nation, where they don’t even want to talk about God and so I think it’s a reality check that needs to happen.”
Davis asked King and Brewer, “What have you done to preserve spiritual and patriotic values in your community?”
King said she has been blessed to have the opportunity to go on Fox News, on the radio, and have a social media presence to help her have a platform to address issues facing the country.
“When I see something happen in society, I first pray. I will not speak before I pray...So the first thing that I first do is pray for direction from God and then I speak,” King said.
“Back when Kaepernick first started kneeling during his protest which you know, I also have no problem with peaceful protests, do what you want to do. Just don’t do it to the flag…When that happened, it kind of triggered something in me because I saw the culture,” Brewer said. “When I say the culture I mean the younger culture, the urban culture, the hip hop culture. I saw the culture really embraced that way of thinking and that mindset. And I saw it started slowly pulling people away from America and they started to really believe, and our children started to believe that our country was a bad place and that they were victims. I think that moment in time was really a turning point in our nation, to be honest. And I felt that spirit and God had me start a program called American Heroes. And I did it with the sole purpose of going out and finding these innocent and urban youths and showing them why they were American heroes and how they can become a hero in their community. And how lucky they were to live in a country that offers so much opportunity.”
“Question number three: how can college students ensure they’re living up to our founding ideals?” Davis asked.
King said she was raised to listen to the word of God and to put it into action. She said students and young people are leaders already.
“What you do today and moving forward will count. Martin Luther King said he had a dream rooted in the American dream. He had a dream that one day there will be no black power and white power, only God power and human power,” King said. “So for college students especially to recognize your call, your legacy, your destiny and then walking in it.”
Brewer said college students have a bigger responsibility to be leaders and examples for the grace of God.
“How do you respond to those who say the American system is racist?” asked Davis.
King and Brewer both agreed America is not a systemic racist nation.
“America is not a systemically racist nation. There is systemic racism in America. It shows up in programs that remove the father from the home and says to the mother, ‘I’ll give you a welfare check but there can be no man in the house’. You elect officials that agree with that and that becomes law is systemically racist and against religious freedoms… America is systemically Christian. We are still a Christian nation. Not a racist nation.”
“You look at the average salary for a person coming to the United States of America from Nigeria is higher than the average salary is higher than that of a white American. That can’t happen in a systemically racist country,” Brewer said. “This is the biggest lie that we’ve ever had to take on as a nation. No matter how much progress we’ve made, they will continue to talk about the past, they’ll never talk about the future. They’ll never say the United States of America has more minorities of wealth than any country in the world. You will never hear them say that. You will never hear them say that America has more academic accomplishments from minorities than any country on earth.”
Amongst those in attendance were students of the Civil Rights Movement Class taught by David Dalton, professor of history at College of the Ozarks, who specialized in Southern history in graduate school and has taught a class on the subject at C of O for more than three decades.
“The course covers the major (and many minor) events and individuals involved in the struggle for black equality since the end of the Civil War through the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Dalton said. “Being able to meet the niece of such an important figure is a unique and wonderful opportunity for my students.”
Dalton is thankful for the opportunities given to the students through the convocation series at College of the Ozarks.
Junior history major Logan Arellanes said the biggest takeaway from the convocation was the importance of studying and courage for Christian leaders.
“There are so many things brought up by both Dr. Alveda King and Mr. Jack Brewer was so inspirational to many young leaders and Christ-followers today,” Arellanes said. “Alveda King reminded us how important courage is throughout the Civil rights movement, and how that makes it even more important to study.”
Arellanes said the Civil Rights Class has affected him in a number of ways and he has learned how it takes courage to make a change in the world.
“If I had all the time in the world, I would love to share how each event has individually impacted me, but without a doubt, seeing how many members of the movement, many of whom around the college age, are capable of being harassed and literally beaten and not react, showing non-violence, is truly amazing to me,” Arellanes said. “Both Dr. Alveda King and Mr. Jack Brewer showed how it takes initiative and courage to really make a change, as it is often not going to come itself. I hope to inform others of how important the events of the Civil Rights Movement are.”
