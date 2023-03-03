The Forsyth Senior Friendship Site, a senior center, received a donation to help fund programs for seniors in eastern Taney County.
The Taney County Federated Republican Women Club President Susan Bearden presented a donation in the amount of $340 to the Senior Friendship Site, Inc. Director of Senior Age Forsyth Debbie Strain accepted the donation for the organization.
Some of the programs the center offers includes weekday hot lunches for a suggested donation of $3.50 and Senior Age Meals-on-Wheels delivery to Forsyth and the rural community on the eastside of Taney County to seniors who are homebound; no senior (60 and over) is turned away because of inability to pay.
The center is also open daily with activities and calendared events for seniors to attend. These change monthly and may include: a foot clinic, chair exercises, live music, dancing, jewelry making, bingo, a painting group, and daily card games, dominoes, and checkers.
“The Republican women chose the senior center in Forsyth because of the successful history of the center which was founded in 1985 and the growing number of seniors it serves,” Bearden said.
Seniors over age 60 who would like to learn more about the Senior Age Meal Program, the Forsyth Senior Center and its programs may contact Strain at 417-546-6100 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting to learn more about donations are also asked to contact Strain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.