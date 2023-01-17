The University of Missouri Extension Office of Taney County is offering a conference in Forsyth to help local farmers.
The Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m., in the Forsyth High School Cafeteria. This popular University of Missouri extension program is attended by livestock producers in order to learn the latest information to manage their farms better and improve farm income. This year the conference will focus on selling farm raised meat and how to repair drought damaged pastures.
“This long-running conference continues to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality beef products for consumers,” University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Field Specialist Tim Schnakenberg, who is based in Galena, said. “The program will focus on two relevant topics useful for livestock producers.”
The interest in selling meat products direct from the farm has grown in recent years, according to Schnakenberg.
The conference will host two field specialists in ag business, Jennifer Lutes of Pineville and Kyle Whitaker of Marshfield, who will speak on how to do this effectively and be profitable. Schnakenberg will lead the discussion on how to deal with forage losses in pasture as a result of the recent drought.
There is no cost to attend the conference and a meal will be served to attendees.
“A beef pot roast supper is planned thanks to local sponsors: American Family Insurance - Ben Roberts Agency, First Community Bank of the Ozarks, H5 Fertilizer and Southern Bank,” states a press release from the MU Extension Office of Taney County. “There is no cost to attend this conference thanks to generous donors but reservations are required to insure you will have a meal.”
To make a reservation pre-register and enroll by Friday, Jan. 27, at bit.ly/Taney2023 or calling 417-546-4431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.