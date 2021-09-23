Hollister High School named their Homecoming Court.
All those nominated are seniors. The court includes: Emily Young, Annison Echols, Mikayla Haynes, Jules Kennedy, Isaac Qualls, AJ Narvaez, Tristen Parker, Tyler Goebel.
Hollister will play their Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 1.
