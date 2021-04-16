A groundbreaking ceremony took place for a new senior living facility located in Kimberling City April 5.
Stone Ridge Villas, a Missouri Housing Development Project, is being built to provide affordable housing for seniors 55 years or older, according to Kimberling City Administrator Jerry Harman.
“The actual groundbreaking was a couple weeks ago, but because of the weather and how soft the ground was, we did the ceremonial groundbreaking on April 5,” said Harman.
According to a release from Streamline General Contractors, the company working on the complex, the project is the first for Streamline under its new brand. The project cost will be $5 million and will consist of 13 buildings that will each house 36 units available.
“The units will be duplexes and triplexes and there will be a club house as well,” said Harman.
Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking in the release.
“As Mayor, I’m very happy to see this kind of development happening in Kimberling City,” said Fritz in the release. “It’s been a long wait, but in the long run, Stone Ridge Villas will be a great new development for the City and our citizens. I hope this project signals the start of more good things to come for our community.”
Partner Brian Wildschuetz, who is overseeing the project, said in the release that (with) Streamline’s process-based approach, the company has been able to navigate challenges like below-freezing temperatures with ease.
“The construction industry is ever-changing,” Wildschuetz said in the release. “It’s key to adapt on a moment’s notice if anything comes our way, including inclement weather, design changes and material shortages.”
According to Wildschuetz, one of Streamline’s priorities as a company is to benefit the economies of communities it serves.
“We’ve sought out subcontractors who are Missouri-certified minority- and/or women-owned businesses, alongside local subcontractors to help create job opportunities in Kimberling City,” Wildschuetz said in the release.
The new Streamline brand, Wildschuetz, along with Partner Kyle Greenfield, hopes to bring more opportunities to Southwest Missouri while still delivering the trusted project results they’re known for, the release stated.
“We want our clients to know that we will always do the right thing,” said Wildschuetz in the release. “We build our clients’ projects as if they’re our own, and we stand behind what we do.”
Visit streamline.build.
