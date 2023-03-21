A group of 18 College of the Ozarks students and alumni recently attended TigerHacks, a 36-hour hackathon.
The event was held Nov. 4 through 6 at University of Missouri in Columbia. Students had the opportunity to create various projects and compete against area colleges. Assistant Professor of Computer Science Cheri Kembell provided insight into the nature and importance of hackathons for computer science students.
“A hackathon is an event that is designed for computer science students to use technology and programming code to solve a problem or accomplish an objective,” Kembell said. “Typically, it will take place during a 24 to 48-hour timeframe. The students work day and night to accomplish their goals and present their completed projects to a panel of judges that consists of professors and industry partners.”
Seth Burton, Michael Maust (engineering alumnus), Luke Sharon (computer information sciences and accounting alumnus), and Caleb Stucky (computer information sciences alumnus) all placed first in the Startup Category for their Transportal Project.
The inspiration behind Transportal was to improve the daily lives of truck drivers in the transportation industry. The students created a portal where drivers could easily find different routes and truck stops as well as view how many parking spots are available at each rest stop.
“TigerHacks was a great time to push myself to learn as much as possible and apply it,” said Sophomore Computer Science Major Nathanael McClure. “It gives a good opportunity to show off what you can achieve and put it up against some of the best from the colleges in Missouri. I had a blast programming with my team and getting to show off our completed project.”
According to Kembell, most employers want to hire students who have participated in at least one hackathon during their college experience.
“It helps build confidence, perseverance, and teamwork with all students who participate,” she said.
Participating colleges included University of Missouri - Columbia, College of the Ozarks, Truman State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri – St. Louis, Drury University, and Missouri Baptist University.
