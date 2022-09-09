College of the Ozarks to remember the events of Sept.r 11, 2001 in a special ceremony.
C of O will host its Annual “Lest We Forget” Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Sept.12, at 9 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial next to the fire station on the college campus, located at 100 Opportunity Ave, Point Lookout, MO.
According to College of the Ozarks website, the memorial includes one of the last remaining remnants of the World Trade Center structure, which was donated to the college by Tommy McHale, a retired police officer who wanted to honor the 37 fallen men and women officers from the Port Authority for New York and New Jersey who perished on 9/11.
During the ceremony, the Williams Memorial Chapel bells will ring at 9 a.m. signifying the time the tragedy took place on Sept. 11, 2001. A guest speaker will be present and School of the Ozarks students will place flowers at the memorial.
According to the college’s website, “The College is intentional about involving students in such important remembrances to help them learn, so that we never forget.”
For more information about the ceremony, call (800) 222-0525 or visit their website at www.cofo.edu.
