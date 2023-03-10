On Saturday, March 4 the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and the SSCFPD Auxiliary held its annual banquet and awards for the 2022 year at Chateau on the Lake. 

 

Chief Keith Wolven started the evening by welcoming all the firefighters, their families and special guests before dinner was served. After dinner the award ceremony began. 

First up were certificates for years of service:

- 1 year of service certificates were given to Chris Mayo, Ben Jeter, Mary Jeter, Kayla Johnson, Larry Bauer, Larry Maloney, Tonya LaRiviere, Mike LaRiviere, Lori Grimm, Dusty Holmes, Connor Honeycutt, Debbie Rundall, Karri Mayo, Darryll Hembree, Lance Hurst, Sheryl Peak, Travis Peak and Doris Johnson.

Receiving their 1 year of service certificate were Chris Mayo, Ben Jeter, Mary Jeter, Kayla Johnson, Larry Bauer, Larry Maloney, Tonya LaRiviere, Mike LaRiviere, Lori Grimm, Dusty Holmes, Connor Honeycutt, Debbie Rundall, Karri Mayo, Darryll Hembree, Lance Hurst, Sheryl Peak, Travis Peak. Not present - Doris Johnson

- 5 years of service awards were given to Chyenne Clements and Maddy Snider. 

Presneted with their 5 years of service certificate were Chyenne Clements. Not present - Maddy Snider.

- 10 years of service awards were given to Tysen Parten, Chris Johnson, Jessica Tinsley, Larry Catron and Melissa Hern.

Receiving their 10 years of service certificate were Tysen Parten, Chris Johnson. Not present - Jessica Tinsley, Larry Catron, Melissa Hern.

- 15 years of service were given to Helen Christensen, Michelle Nordin, and Natalie Brown.

Receiving their 15 years of service certificate were Helen Christensen, Michelle Nordin and Natalie Brown.

- 30 years of service certificate and ax presented to Chief Keith Wolven 

Chief Wolven received a plague with ax for his 30 years of service.

 

Chief Wolven and his family were honored with a special SSCFPD ax for his and his family's years of service.

- 35 years of service certificate was given to Curt Pollard, who was not present. 

In between awards the Auxiliary and its members handed out door prizes to the firefighters in attendance. 

“We received a lot of items from local sponsors to give to the amazing door prizes for our firefighters,” Auxiliary President Carrie Padilla said. “Each of the firefighters were given tickets to place in a bucket in front of the prizes they want and we will draw from each bucket to see who wins.”

The night continued with several awards for achievements the firefighters had during 2022.  

- Most Fire Calls - Anthony Griggs 

- Hyper Medic Award - Braydan Peak 

- Stork-baby delivery - Tom Blake and Nathan Blake 

- Neighbors Lifting Neighbors - Bob Ramsell 

- Fire Prevention - Rick Christmann and Barbara Wolven 

- Most Training - Rae Kingsley & JP Gardner 

- Crap Magnet - Joe Wolven

The Fire Prevention Award was presented to Rick Christmann and Barbara Wolven.
Stork-baby delivery pins were given to Nathan Blake and Tom Blake.
Deputy Chief Brad Snider presented the Crap Magnet Award to Joe Wolven.
Neighbors Lifting Neighbors Award was presented to Bob Ramsell by Deputy Chief Brad Snider.
The Hyper Medic Award was given to Braydan Peak and was presented by Deputy Chief Dylan Honea.
Most Training award was presented to Rae Kingsley by Deputy Chief Mike Moore.
Deputy Chief Mike Moore presented one of the Most Training Awards to JP Gardner.
Anthony Griggs was presented the Most Fire Call Award by Deputy Chief Brad Snider.

 

The Auxiliary then handed out awards to two individuals who have gone above and beyond to help the Auxiliary and the department. The Auxiliary Community Partnership Awards to Bob Nichols, for his help and devotion to the Annual Chili Cook-Off and to Maureen Darby for her dedication to help in several ways for the community and the department. The Auxiliary also awarded the Auxiliary Member of the Year to Mike LaRiviere.

 

The SSCFPD Auxiliary board were presented with thank you cards.
Maureen Darby was presented the Auxiliary Community Partnership Award by Auxiliary Vice President Barb Wolven and Auxiliary President Carrie Padilla.
The Tim Bonner Memorial Scholarship winner was Taylor Jones. She is pictured here with the scholarship selection committee.

The Tim Bonner Memorial Scholarship, which was set up in honor of the late Tim Bonner is given out each year after a selection committee interviews and reviews the area students who apply. This year Taylor Jones, from Galena School was chosen to be the recipient. 

The Bonner family poses with the winner of the Tim Bonner Memorial Scholarship Taylor Jones.

After more door prizes were handed out the awards for Cadet, Rookie, Station and Officer of the Year were presented. 

- Cadet of the Year went to Chasity Schafer. 

- Rookie of the Year was awarded to Rick Christmann

- Station of the Year went to the district’s smallest station, Station 15, which is manned by two firefighters Mike Riepl, Robert Weidknecht, and one cadet.

- Officer of the Year was awarded to Anthony Griggs.

Station of the Year Award was presented to Station 15 pictured are Mike Riepl, Robert Weidknecht and the stations cadet.
Anthony Griggs received the award for Officer of the Year presented by the Chief and Deputy Chiefs of the SSCFPD.
Deputy Chief Mike Moore presented Cadet of the Year to Chasity Schafer.
The Rookie of the Year Award was presented to Rick Christmann by the Chief and Deputy Chiefs.
The cadets and junior firefighters of the SSCFPD.

 

This year Firefighter of the Year was given to each Battalion. 

- For Battalion 1 Miranda Hammons, Battalion 2 Ken Koyles and Battalion 3 Dave Retke.

The Chief and Deputy Chiefs of the SSCFPD presented the three awards to Firefighter of the Year. For Battalion 1 Miranda Hammons, Battalion 2 Ken Koyles, and Battalion 3 Dave Retke.

 

The Carl Veneziano Fully Involved Award was presented to firefighter JP Gardner.

The Carl Veneziano Fully Involved Award went to JP Gardner.

 

In 2022, the district lost two members of their firefighter family. Memorial Impact Bricks were given to the wives and daughters in honor of Jesse Long and David Grandel.  Bricks with their names will also be laid on their behalf at the Station and at the Walk of Honor. 

Memorial Impact Bricks were given In honor of Jesse Long and David Grandel. Grandels wife and daughter accepting the brick.

 

The SSCFP has a motto which is Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Each year they give an award to firefighters who exemplify this core value. The 2022 recipients were: Chris Johnson, Tyson Parten, JP Gardner and Brad Snider.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Award went to Chris Johnson, Tyson Parten, JP Gardner, Deputy Chief Brad Snider and were presented by Chief Keith Wolven, Deputy Chief Mike Moore and Deputy Chief Dylan Honea.

 

During the year there are always opportunities for the firefighters to save lives. Each year those who helped save a life are honored with the Life Saving Awards. This year’s awards were given to; Jim Brockett, John Siercks, Robert Kinney, Mike Riepl, Robert Weidknecht, Scott Weekley, Dylan Honea, Shelby Honea, Robert Brown, Brad Snider and Keith Wolven. 

Life Saving Awards were presented to Jim Brockett, John Siercks, Robert Kinney, Mike Riepl, Robert Weidknecht, Scott Weekley, and Dylan Honea.
Winners of one of the Life Saving Awards were Shelby Honea, Robert Brown, Brad Snider, Keith Wolven.

For the last few years the district has given a financial award to a randomly drawn member of the department or auxiliary to be used to help the community in some way. The first year the recipient took the money and brought Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity which builds beds for children in the community. Each year the recipient of the ‘If It Is To Be It Is Up To Me’ drawing is given funds to start a project to give a positive change in the community. This year Ryan McAndrews was chosen to receive the money. 

The winner of the If It Is To Be It Is Up To Me drawing was Ryan McAndrews. Pictured here with Auxiliary President Carrie Padilla and Chief Keith Wolven.

For more information on the SSCFPD and how to volunteer visit sscfpd.org.

