College of the Ozarks sent 37 students to Washington, D.C. on its second CitizenTrip of the school year, from March 30 to April 3.
The trips began in 2019 as part of the college’s Patriotic Education Program. Students were accompanied by President Brad Johnson and Veteran John Sorensen, who addressed students at the Vietnam Wall.
Professor of History David Dalton and Chair of Humanities Elizabeth Hoyt Clark addressed the students at the World War II Memorial at the National Mall. Other stops on their itinerary included the U.S. Capitol Building, the National Archives Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, Museum of the Bible, and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
“The most meaningful experience for me was visiting the Vietnam War Memorial and hearing from Mr. Sorensen,” Senior Ecology and Field Biology Major Adam Cantrell said. “It meant a lot to me to be able to see my grandfather’s name on that wall, as well. I never got to meet him, as he died when my father was one and a half years old, but I do have his last name. I am the only person in my family to have been able to go to Washington, D.C., and see his name on the wall.”
The patriotic goal or pillar of College of the Ozarks is to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibility, love of country, and willingness to defend it. The CitizenTrip is an integral part of fulfilling the patriotic goal and is a capstone opportunity for students who have demonstrated an understanding of the patriotic goal through the patriotic education courses.
Vice President of Patriotic Activities Marci Linson said the William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education is a hub for the college’s patriotic offerings. The Washington D.C. trip was hosted by the center.
“The vision of The Knight Center is to revive historic American values and virtue in youth, and for students to experience our nation’s capital in-person is an excellent way to work toward that vision,” Linson said.
The center was dedicated on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.