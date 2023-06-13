A man from Springfield was arrested for the death of a woman from Walnut Shade and for possession of meth following a two vehicle crash on Monday, June 12, two and a half miles south of Saddlebrooke in Taney County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Richard Rogers, 48, of Springfield was traveling north on US 65 at 3:13 p.m., when his 2013 Ford F-150 crossed over onto Missouri 176 and struck a westbound 2012 Nissan Rogue, being driven by Sandra Puckett, 55, of Walnut Shade, who was sitting at a stop sign. Both vehicles traveled down an embankment and came to rest.
Puckett was transported by EMS to Cox Medical Center Branson where she was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m. by Dr. Jacob Baalman. A passenger in Puckett’s vehicle, Matthew Puckett, 32, of Walnut Shade, suffered serious injuries and was transported by EMS to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield for treatment. It is unknown if they were wearing their seatbelts according to the online crash report.
Rogers was arrested at the scene by the MSHP and issued charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony DWI–death of another. He was transported to the Taney County jail and placed on a 24 hour hold, according to the online arrest report.
Troop D reported this as their 57th fatality crash for the year.
