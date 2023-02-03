The Indian Point Women’s Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary in January 2023.
The club is a social organization which spends its time to raise funds for local charities and supports activities and businesses on Indian Point.
The club was founded by LeEtta Smith, who is still active in the club today. It is open to women who reside in Indian Point, either full time or part-time.
For more information Indian Point residents are encouraged to stop by the Indian Point Municipal Building.
