The Forsyth Farmers Market Local Harvest will be hosting a Cruise In Car Show, featuring a variety of transportation vehicles for the public to view.
The car show, located at the Farmers Market at 11048 State Highway 76 in Forsyth, will be on the third Saturday of every month until October. The car show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the same time as the Farmers Market.
Glenda Hunt, manager of the Farmers Market, said the event is an opportunity for people in the community to show off their cars.
“We are welcoming all car clubs, anybody, they don’t have to be in a car club to participate either. Whatever mode of transportation that they love, bring it,” Hunt said. “We have an area set aside specifically for them where they can show their cars to the public.”
The car show is free to the public and those showing their cars. Hunt said there will also be concessions and plenty of room for tents and chairs.
Check out the original article ‘Forsyth Farmers Market opens for new season’ at bransontrilakesnews.com for more information on the market or contact Glenda Hunt at 417-844-2113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.