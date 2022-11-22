The Hollister School District Admin Team wishes to express their thanks to the community, and share what they’re each thankful for this holiday season.
Brian Wilson, Superintendent:
“I am thankful for how the city, community, and school has fostered a continuous climate of serving others; therefore, our ultimate blessing is the loving hearts of those who serve one another.”
Sean Woods, Assistant Superintendent of District Operations:
“I am very thankful for the exceptional people in the Ozarks. They truly are what make it a great place to live, work, and play.”
Mrs. Sandy Leech, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning:
“I am thankful for a caring and loving community of family and friends.”
Kristina Smith, Special Services Director:
“I am reminded every day that I’m most thankful for the people God places in your life that are, without a doubt, exactly who you need. I’m thankful for all of the people that constantly show up for my family and I in all of life’s moments.”
Jared Terry, High School Principal:
“I am thankful for all of my family, especially my wife and kids who mean the world to me. I am also thankful to be a part of this community and school. I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.”
Roger Brallier, High School Assistant Principal:
“I am thankful for the many opportunities around us - opportunities to help others, to grow, to learn, and to have a direct impact on each other and our collective future.”
Rachel Hodges, Middle School Principal:
“I am thankful for each day I’m given and for my amazing family I get to spend each one with. I am thankful to be part of such an amazing school community where everyone cares for, respects, and encourages one another.”
Brooke Johnson, Middle School Assistant Principal:
“I am thankful for my family, but also my Hollister work family. I truly love being at work, interacting with our students every day, and providing them with so many opportunities.”
Mark Waugh, Early Childhood Center and Elementary Principal:
“I am thankful for family and friendship both personally and professionally. We are blessed by the wonderful support that is provided to all members of our Hollister family by the school, community, and partners.”
Amy Jo Kilgore, Early Childhood Center and Elementary Assistant Principal:
“I am thankful for the blessings I receive daily from family, friends, colleagues, and students. Those blessings can be as simple as a smile or kind word but I’m reminded through those blessings how truly fortunate I am both personally and professionally.”
Bryan Werner, Early Childhood Center and Elementary Assistant Principal:
“I am thankful that my family is in good health. I am also thankful for being a part of the Hollister school district family, which has welcomed myself, my wife, and our son with open arms.”
Vickie Daniels, Early Childhood Center and Elementary Assistant Principal:
“I am most thankful for family and friends. This would include both personal and professional. With the fantastic people I have in my life, my world is a wonderful place to live.”
Happy Thanksgiving to each and every community member; may you get the biggest part of the wishbone. May you also enjoy a special day with loved ones, full of fun, laughter and thanks.
