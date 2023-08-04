City of Forsyth officials introduced their newly appointed Park Board Members at Monday, July 17 Board of Aldermen Meeting.
The city has been without a Park Board for a few years after membership participation dwindled off, according to city officials. The city has been working on putting together a new park board to help manage the city’s parks including Shadowrock Park and Shoals Bend Park. A few weeks ago, Clint Hilliard, Andy Brown, Bob Mace and Johnny Horner were named to the Park Board by the Forsyth Board of Aldermen. During the July 17 meeting two more were named to the board; Debbie Mace and Matt Bailey.
Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh asked the Park Board Members, all of whom were in attendance, to stand and introduce themselves after Debbie and Bailey were appointed.
Hilliard was the first to speak.
“I’m currently the chair of the Taney County Park Board. I’ve been an alderman in the city of Forsyth for two terms until I moved out of the city. I currently run the softball league up at Shoals Bend Park. I am really passionate about what we got to get some stuff done on the field up there.”
Brown, who ran for Forsyth Mayor in April, said he was happy to be a part of the Park Board. He said he was also involved in the kids baseball and softball leagues at Shoals Bend Park.
Horner said he would like to see part of the board’s focus on Shadowrock Park.
“We have lived in this area longer than almost anybody here. I’d like to see the Shadowrock used like it was when I grew up,” Horner said. “We have left the parks fall. We have no fair. I’m glad to see a bull ride coming back but we just quit using Shadowrock. We have let the core dictate. It’s always flooded, my whole life, but the town made adjustments. We have two parks now. But we really need to use Shadowrock. That’s a gift. It’s got a historical value to this community and we need to use it again. Because this town’s gonna die without it.”
Debbie said her and her husband have lived in the Forsyth area for three years and are excited to give back to the area with the Park Board.
“We’re new to the area. We’ve been here three years in August. We looked down on Shadowrock Park so I would love to see it restored to its former grandeur, as well. And we just are looking to get more involved in the community,” Debbie said. “We love the outdoors. I would like to see us do something along the lines of a dog park or something like that because at my age, you know people have dogs. We don’t have children. So we don’t need a park for all the children but we would like a park, you know, for our dogs.”
Bob said he and Debbie will help put in the work to make the Park Board successful.
“Deb and I wherever we are…when we were in Odessa, Texas, when we were in Colorado City, Texas, wherever we go, we find a way to get involved,” Bob said. “So if it’s near us, you’d better watch out because we’re probably going to want to get involved.”
Bailey said he would gladly help donate materials needed to bring back some of the appeal of Shadowrock Park.
“I own a small business company in Forsyth,” Bailey said. “I’d say I’ve been here 25 almost 26 years. I’d like to see Shadowrock come back to life. I can donate some trees at my cost whatever you need me to do. Just live it up. Get the playground thing back up stuff.”
The Park Board will be having its first official meeting soon with Forsyth Alderman Ward I Mark Moore, the city’s park liaison to discuss the future plans.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
