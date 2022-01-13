The Southern Missouri Art Connection wrapped up a successful 2021 and looks forward to what is next.
SMAC President Tenille Blair-Neff said the organization not only offered more than120 local artists the opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional gallery, but were able to continue and expand promoting arts in the area.
“In 2021, the SMAC Art Center gallery hosted five group shows and seven solo exhibitions, “ Blair-Neff said. “One of the big highlights of 2021 was receiving the White River Valley Electric ‘Plugged-In’ grant to transform our classroom space for the community. SMAC mural collective is also really proud of our partnership with the city of Hollister to complete the retaining wall mural on Historic Downing Street. It is a shining example of our mission to connect the arts and the community for the enrichment of all.”
SMAC increased classes they offered to area residents in 2021. They also saw an increase in local support.
“We were able to increase class offerings for children and adults, increase SMAC membership, provide more support for local artists through exhibits, social events, and sales opportunities,” Blair-Neff said. “We now have 1,800 followers on facebook and 513 people who subscribe to our monthly newsletter. Our reach and visibility expanded rapidly this year as the community has become more aware of our presence though the art center, gallery and various events.”
SMAC is already looking to do amazing things to promote their mission in 2022, according to Blair-Neff.
“The community can expect more workshops, classes, and events in 2022. We are also working towards expanding the hours the center is open to the public. We have a full slate of quality art exhibits this year in our gallery, highlighting many of our SMAC Studio artists (those who rent studio space at the center),” Blair-Neff said. “We are excited to partner with Vintage Paris for gallery events this year. They will be onsite with their mobile coffee shop during our gallery openings. Now you can drink great coffee, look at fabulous art and draw with local artists on first Fridays.
“The SMAC board and volunteers are committed to providing more free community open studio events to bring people together for creative social experiences. Our classroom renovations will be complete in March 2022 and we will host a grand opening for the space. Essentially look for more and better!”
Blair-Neff said she personally is looking forward to the transformation and upgrades at the center.
“I am looking forward to the completed classroom transformation and filling the space with more classes and workshops,” Blair-Neff said. “Now that the back yard area has been beautifully landscaped and the new logo mural has given the space some color, I look forward to some spring and summer outdoor events such as our monthly movie club.”
Each month SMAC has a new feature exhibit at their gallery and celebrates each new exhibit with a reception.
“The first Friday of every month (we host) a gallery opening event,” Blair-Neff said. “It is a great chance to meet our many SMAC members and volunteers while also viewing great art in a creative space.”
The January exhibit at the SMAC Center is ‘The Portrait Show’, which features 34 artists. According to the SMAC Facebook page, amazing artists have contributed to make an exhibit that will undoubtedly be touted as one of SMAC’s best. The exhibit will run now through Jan. 29, at the SMAC Art Center and Gallery, located at 7 Downing Street.
Portraiture has been a long-standing genre of fine art. But in today’s culture, it has taken on new interpretations. This exhibit will look at those new interpretations alongside more traditional portraits. It will include sculptures, mixed media, collage, charcoal and more, according to the Facebook page.
Featured artists for ‘The Portrait Show’ include: Mary Arneson, Jane Ballard, Margaret Barnett, Christopher Blackmon, Tenille Blair-Neff, Leonard Bentkowski, Curtis Copeland, Luis Renato Cortes, Jordan Dinkens, Annie Eagleburger, Bruce Emeric, Judah Fansler, Lacey Finchum, Zach Fitz, KC Hartema, Alicia Herman, Lynnette Horn, Ronnie Hunt, Anthony Hunter, Victoria Johnson, Shannon Joy, Cindy Kopenhafer, Jewel Mason, Micheal Myers, Avery Parrish, Julia Pope, Judy Reynolds, Ken Richardson, Savannah Richardson, Christine Riutzel, Jesse Schwartz, Shawn Schwendinger, Oliva Stephens, Sharon Warren and Jim Wenzel.
Blair-Neff said the organization is also looking forward to February’s exhibit.
“We are very excited to host area artist and educator Robert Langford for a solo exhibit in February. His work is fantastic and he has had such an influence on so many young artists in his time teaching art at Branson High School,” Blair-Neff said. “The impact that an encouraging, supportive teacher and mentor can have on young people with an interest in art is profound. SMAC aspires to provide that kind of encouragement and inspiration to our community through meaningful artistic experiences. So look forward to more opportunities to engage in the arts at SMAC in 2022!”
There are several ways for the area residents to get involved with SMAC, according to Blair-Neff.
“Take a class or workshop and work out your creative muscle with other interested folks or attend one of two monthly Cosplay Figure drawing sessions,” Blair-Neff said. “ To participate in a group exhibit, (artists are asked to) answer one of our many group show open calls.”
Individuals or businesses can become members of SMAC for a low yearly fee. Members will receive 10% off of classes and workshops. SMAC also offers a monthly community studio membership for $25 a month, which gives artists 24/7 access to the classroom space to spread out and create.
“SMAC is always looking for volunteers for events, the gallery and various other things throughout the year,” Blair-Neff said. “Follow us on facebook, instagram, and our website at www.smac-art.org to find out what events we are hosting. We can’t wait to connect with you!”
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.