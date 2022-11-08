Members of Teenage Republicans, Student Council, and National Honor Society honored local veterans at a reception held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Blue Eye High School.
The school district has hosted the service project for 23 years. During the evening, students served veterans a meal, performed a program, and presented letters, gifts and speeches to the 60 veterans who attended, along with their families.
Students and veterans enjoyed the evening together as they shared stories and memories during dinner. Highlights of the evening included middle school students presenting handmade keychains for each veteran, tributes, and songs performed by the high school honor choir and kindergartners. The program ended with a tribute video featuring elementary and middle school students.
When asked about their favorite part of the evening, students said listening to each veteran stand and share their branch and years of service was a special moment. They also enjoyed honoring the spouses of the servicemen and women.
Senior and TARS President Lily Feagans said she is proud to be a part of a school district that honors its veterans.
“Having the opportunity to lead the evening and honor our local heroes is something that has impacted and will continue to impact me for the rest of my life,” Feagans said. “I am proud to learn at a school that teaches the importance of patriotism and the respect owed to veterans.”
Branson’s Veterans of America Chapter 913 presented the colors as part of the ceremony. President of Chapter 913 Dick Birkhalter took a moment to present a plaque to Blue Eye schools in appreciation and gratitude to the students and staff for the honor and respect shown to the area’s veterans over many years.
