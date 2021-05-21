Three people are in serious condition after a head-on collision in Kirbyville.
According to the online Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a crash occured on Wednesday, May 19 at 3:10 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by William H. Whittington, 36, of Branson, was traveling eastbound on Highway 76 East crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Thomas W. Crutchfield, 41, of Craighead, Arkansas, traveling westbound in Kirbyville. Neither William or his passenger Michelle S. Whittington, 36, of Rockaway Beach, were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
All three were transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield by EMS for serious injuries, according to the report.
